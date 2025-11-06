Pairidex announces new clinical test to monitor leukemia patient therapeutic response

Pairidex today announced the launch of FusionMRD™, for the monitoring of measurable residual disease (MRD) in fusion-driven hematological malignancies.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pairidex, an emerging leader in leukemia detection, today announced the launch of FusionMRD™, a new personalized, RNA-based assay for the monitoring of measurable residual disease (MRD) in fusion-driven hematological malignancies that is now available as a laboratory-developed test (LDT) in the United States. FusionMRD™ is commercially available for personalized gene fusion MRD detection, offering a cost-effective assay with a 0.001% (1:100,000) limit of detection from peripheral blood and a rapid turnaround time.Approximately 80,000 people in the U.S. are living with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), an aggressive hematological cancer. For these patients, their initial response to therapy is one of the strongest predictors of long-term survival. That response has typically been assessed through invasive bone marrow biopsy and flow cytometry, which can miss residual disease and lead to treatment decisions based on incomplete information. As a result, AML continues to carry a five-year survival rate of just 33%.FusionMRD™ addresses this challenge with a highly sensitive, minimally invasive molecular MRD assay designed for fusion-driven cancers, which drive half of AML cases. By enabling frequent monitoring with a rapid turnaround time, FusionMRD™ empowers clinicians to make more accurate, real-time treatment decisions. FusionMRD™ brings the paradigm of molecular MRD to all fusion-driven leukemia patients; previously only a subset of fusions had suitable molecular MRD assays (e.g. BCR-ABL1, PML-RARA, etc.). This personalized test allows for the detection and tracking of any gene fusion, utilizing digital PCR technology. Testing is performed in the Pairidex CLIA certified laboratory using their CAP accredited test.About Pairidex Inc.Pairidex was founded with the goal of reducing uncertainty in the care and treatment of patients with cancer. Building upon peer-reviewed research, Pairidex has developed FusionMRD™ as an LDT for clinical MRD testing of fusion-driven hematological malignancies. For more information, visit Pairidex.com or find Pairidex on LinkedIn.Media Contact:Andrew Young, CSOandrew@pairidex.comBusiness Contact:Paul Kortschak, CEO

