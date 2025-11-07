7th Annual CNYS Black Expo November 15, 2025, Empire State Plaza Convention Center Equity & Opportunity," 11am-4pm

Captial New York State Black Expo

"This event is welcome to all. new Commerce Initiative. Every dollar made will go directly into the hands of attendees to shop with local 75 vendors."

If you can't fly, then run... but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” — Dr. King

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CNYS Black Expo is set to return for its 7th Annual celebration on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. This year’s theme, Equity & Opportunity,”aims to highlight the importance of cultural enrichment and economic empowerment within the Black community. With an anticipated turnout of over 5,000 attendees, the expo promises to be a vibrant gathering of local entrepreneurs, artisans, and community leaders dedicated to fostering growth and connection.Since its inception in 2018 by Mahogany Connections, the CNYS Black Expo has grown to become the largest event focused on celebrating Black entrepreneurship in the Capital New York region. This year, the expo will feature 75 new vendors, showcasing their products and services. Additionally, the expo has partnered with Albany Job Fair to introduce an extra 50 vendors, enhancing the diversity and quality of offerings at the event. This year's event will continue its mission of promoting economic empowerment and community building.Tatiana Cunningham, a key organizer of the event, states: This event is welcome to all. We’re working to pour back into the community through our new Commerce Initiative. Each dollar made will go directly into the hands of attendees to shop with local vendors." This initiative aims to raise $5,000 to support local entrepreneurs and encourage attendees to invest directly in their community.Event HighlightsThe expo will begin at 11 AM and run until 4 PM, featuring a diverse array of activities, performances, and exciting offerings. Attendees can expect:-Vendor Marketplace:A bustling marketplace where local businesses will display their unique products, from handmade crafts to gourmet food items. This is a perfect opportunity for attendees to shop locally and support small businesses.-Performances: Enjoy live music and dance performances throughout the day. The lineup includes R&B, gospel, and cultural performances that celebrate the rich heritage of the Black community.- Kids Korner:A designated area for children, featuring fun activities such as inflatable games, arts and crafts, and interactive entertainment. This space ensures that families can enjoy the expo together, making it a truly inclusive event.- Free Food Samples: The Honest Weight Food Co-op will be on-site offering free food samples, allowing attendees to taste delicious local cuisine.-Filming While Black: Soul Fire Farm An engaging program that facilitates discussions- Free Haircuts and Beauty Tips by True Images Barber A complimentary service at the expo providing attendees with free haircuts- Community & Scholarship Luncheon: $40 Tickets // From 12:30 PM to 2 PM,a special luncheon will be held featuring a guest speaker and the Community Stage Awards Ceremony, honoring local leaders and advocates who have made significant contributions to the community.The Community Commerce InitiativeA standout feature of this year’s expo is the Community Commerce Initiative, aimed at empowering local entrepreneurs. The first come first serve will receive CNYS Black Expo dollars to spend with participating vendors. This initiative not only boosts local businesses but also encourages attendees to actively engage in their community's economic development.Cunningham adds, “We are excited to launch this initiative as a means of giving back. Our goal is to not only celebrate our culture but also to create lasting economic opportunities for everyone involved.”Community SupportThe CNYS Black Expo is committed to giving back to the community. Proceeds from the event will support local charities and initiatives, including the Bluebird Foundation Scholarship Fund which provides educational scholarships to deserving students. This aligns with the expo's mission of fostering growth not only for businesses but for individuals seeking to improve their lives through educationsMark your calendars for November 15, 2025, and join us at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center, located at 279 Madison Ave, Albany, NY 12242. The expo begins at 11 AM and concludes at 4 PM. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to register in advance at CNYS BLACK EXPO 2025 Tickets, Sat, Nov 15, 2025 at 11:00 AM | Eventbrite to secure their spot.For media inquiries, please contact:Tatiana Cunningham518-291-9844cnysexpo@gmail.com11-5-2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.