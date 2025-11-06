Creative Biogene Launches Food-Grade Astaxanthin for Nutraceutical and Functional Food Markets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Biogene, a high-tech service company that specializes in microbiological research-related issues, is always dedicated to assisting researchers in exploring the hidden mysteries between microbes and other research. Recently, Creative Biogene announced the release of its new, high-purity food-grade astaxanthin , which has broad application prospects in health products, medicine, cosmetics, food additives and aquaculture.Astaxanthin is recognized as one of nature’s most potent antioxidants known to provide a wide variety of health benefits. As one of the leading astaxanthin manufacturers, Creative Biogene has the potential to positively impact a wide range of health areas, including support for cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, liver, and skin health, as well as addressing conditions such as hypertension and diabetes with its high-purity astaxanthin.Creative Biogene responds to the surging global consumer demand for natural, safe, and effective ingredients in food and nutraceutical products. Food-grade astaxanthin is cultivated and processed to ensure high purity and consistent quality, making it an ideal ingredient for a wide range of consumer applications, including dietary supplements (capsules, protein powders), functional foods (nutritional pastes, meal replacement powders), and health beverages (soft drinks, oral liquids). This launch expands the portfolio of high-value, sustainable ingredients for the food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries, with product formats available as powders, oils, and microencapsulated powders to meet diverse manufacturing needs.Creative Biogene leverages its professional fermentation services for mutagenesis and improving yeast strains, including overexpressing key pathway enzymes (such as CrtE or CrtS) and knocking out competing pathways. This guides the precursor to astaxanthin, ensuring the final extraction of food-grade astaxanthin with a purity of over 95%.Engineered for maximum versatility, including but not limited to the details mentioned above, Creative Biogene's food-grade astaxanthin can be seamlessly integrated into a diverse range of final products. For more details on the Food Grade Astaxanthin Product, please visit our website: https://www.microbialtec.com/ "We are excited to bring our premium food-grade astaxanthin to a wider market," said Marcia Brady, the spokesperson for Creative Biogene. She also added, "Consumers are actively seeking natural ingredients to support their health needs, and our food astaxanthin perfectly meets that demand. Its powerful antioxidant benefits provide a significant additional value for manufacturers of dietary supplements, functional foods, and health beverages."For companies seeking a reliable partner for small-scale R&D or large-scale commercial production of astaxanthin, Creative Biogene is capable of providing the expertise, flexibility, and quality required. From fermentation and purification to formulation and regulatory compliance, Creative Biogene is equipped to support every stage of the astaxanthin production process, helping partners deliver superior products to their customers.About Creative BiogeneCreative Biogene is a biotechnology company specializing in the research, development, and production of microbial-based products. With a focus on innovation and quality, Creative Biogene provides a wide range of solutions and services for the food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries, including microbial fermentation, genome editing, and the production of high-value active ingredients.

