CASSANDRA, a Private Membership and Social Networking App, Honored as Las Vegas Proclaims October 22 'CASSANDRA Day'
Mayor Shelley Berkley honors CASSANDRA’s mission to foster connection, emotional resilience, and collective empowerment among women.
The invitation-only evening featured a keynote from Nikki Fargas, President of the 2025 WNBA Champions Las Vegas Aces, who reflected on purpose-led leadership and the power of trust-based teams. The gathering also included live music by Allie Gonino (“The Lying Game”) and video messages of support from Senator Jacky Rosen, Former Mayor Jan Jones Blackhurst, and Mayor Shelley Berkley.
“CASSANDRA is about bringing women back to each other,” said Molasky, Cassandra’s founder, author, and fashion entrepreneur. “We’re honored by the City’s recognition of this movement. ‘CASSANDRA Day’ is a reminder that connection is not a trend — it’s a practice we choose together.”
CASSANDRA departs from résumé-driven models, welcoming values-aligned members across professions and life stages. Through the forthcoming social networking app (launching early 2026) and intimate, curated gatherings, members connect directly, trade wisdom, and engage in mentorship, collaboration, and meaningful support. Upcoming events include an intentional holiday gathering December 7 in collaboration with Jamie Geller Jewelry with Guest Speaker Brandi Perse, and the first members-only retreat January 23-25 at Enchantment Resort in the heart of Sedona Arizona's Vortex.
Official partners of the launch event included Lumen & Forge, who produced a 360-degree projection map experience that evoked Cassandra’s themes of light, unity, and transformation. Blueprint Studios provided rentals which elevated the design for guests, celebrated talent, and new members.
For more information on CASSANDRA, please visit www.wearecassandra.com. Applications for new memberships are now open on the website.
CASSANDRA Launch Event in Las Vegas on October 22, 2025
