New Fertility Book, 'Spirit Mama: A More Conscious Journey Through Motherhood'

Spirit Mama: A More Conscious Journey Through Motherhood - Revealing the Missing Piece in the Fertility Crisis

A revolutionary book that combines global wisdom, science, and spiritual practice to transform the fertility journey for women and couples worldwide.

This book is for women who are ready to bring in a child, in a beautiful and calm way, whether they're just beginning their journey or have been struggling with fertility challenges.” — Ariane de Bonvoisin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With fertility challenges at an all-time high and more women seeking holistic alternatives to traditional medicine, bestselling author Ariane de Bonvoisin is releasing her new book, Spirit Mama: A More Conscious Journey Through Motherhood. Offering a groundbreaking path to fertility, the book merges ancient wisdom, science, and spirituality to guide women and couples on a more conscious journey into motherhood.Rather than another how-to-conceive book, Spirit Mama opens a deeper conversation about the emotional, energetic, and spiritual layers that influence conception and healing. It explores how stress, mindset, grief, environment, and ancestral patterns all play a role in fertility, and how awareness, ritual, and energetic practices can help restore harmony."A Spirit Mama is any woman who knows deep down that her unbreakable spirit, her magic, and her soul are the most important part of who she truly is," explains de Bonvoisin. "This book is for women who are ready to bring in a child, in a beautiful and calm way, whether they're just beginning their journey or have been struggling with fertility challenges."To create this work, Ariane interviewed dozens of mothers, fathers, doctors, midwives, doulas, spiritual teachers, and researchers from around the world. While her personal experience informs the narrative, the heart of Spirit Mama lies in the collective wisdom and scientific insights gathered from these conversations, making it both deeply human and universally relevant. The book addresses the rising rates of infertility with a fresh perspective that goes beyond conventional medical approaches.What Makes Spirit Mama Unique:- Addresses what happens when conventional fertility methods fall short- Introduces the “missing piece” in the fertility story—emotional, energetic, and spiritual healing- Offers practical tools to find peace and clarity during uncertainty and times of loss- Shares global wisdom and previously unpublished practices from multiple sources- Provides mind-body techniques to prepare for conception- Guides women through spiritual and emotional preparation for motherhood- Balances ancient traditions with modern science in a truly comprehensive approach- Looks at the many ways to become a parentExpert PraiseThe book has received overwhelming endorsements from leading professionals in the field:"Spirit Mama is an essential read for anyone preparing to conceive with a positive mindset," says Alejandro Proano, psychotherapist and new mother. "It blends mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual wisdom in a way I’ve never seen before in a single book. As a therapist, I found it profoundly helpful for my clients. As a mother, I found it deeply healing."Ariane de Bonvoisin is an Elite Coach, Global Speaker, and Entrepreneur with expertise in Founder and Leadership Challenges, Life Skills, Parenting, and Peak Performance. She specializes in helping people and companies navigate change. Her previous bestseller, "The First 30 Days," established her as a leading voice in personal transformation and life transitions. Through her "Spirit Mama," series, she brings her unique perspective to one of life's most profound journeys—the path to motherhood. In addition to the first book on Fertility, the series will consist of two other books to be released soon: Pregnancy and Birth, and The Early Years.Availability"Spirit Mama: A More Conscious Journey Through Motherhood" is available now on Amazon in both print and Kindle formats.Additional resources and information can be found at spiritmamabook.com For interview requests, review copies, press inquiries , or additional information, please contact:Carol Lawrence

