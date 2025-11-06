CEL Opens First U.S. Manufacturing Facility As Part Of $40m Capital Commitment, Creating 500 Virginia Jobs By 2030

(L-R) Juan Pablo Segura, Secretary of Commerce for Virginia, Niall McFadden, Group CEO of CEL Critical Power Group, Governor Glenn Youngkin and Geraldine Byrne Nason, Irish Ambassador to the US, cut the ribbon to officially open CEL’s first manufacturing

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEL, an Ireland-based provider of switchgear and power solutions to the global data centre industry, has officially opened its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. as part of a $40 million capital commitment that will initially create 250 jobs in the State of Virginia, growing to 500 by 2030.Located in Williamsburg, Virginia, the 400,000 sq ft state-of-the-art assembly facility will produce critical power solutions to serve strategic data centre customers in the world’s largest and fastest-growing AI and Cloud Infrastructure market, the United States.CEL’s expansion into the U.S. will create 250 high-skilled jobs over the next 12 months, increasing to 500 by 2030 across R&D and engineering, manufacturing, quality, testing, logistics, and site services.“We are thrilled to welcome CEL to Virginia as they establish their first-ever American manufacturing site right here in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“Everyone involved in this project moved at the speed of Virginia to make this possible, and the impact is already being felt on the ground. Virginia has great jobs and as CEL works to fill these 250 new positions, they are in the best location possible to attract and retain the talent they need. CEL’s growth into James City County reflects that the future of American manufacturing is right here in the Commonwealth.”Power SolutionsFounded in Dublin, Ireland in 1982, CEL designs and manufactures world-class power solutions for the global AI and cloud industry, including low-voltage power distribution systems, switchgear equipment and Remote Power Panels (RPPs). Thanks to the support of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), the Hampton Roads Alliance and James City County, CEL is expanding its manufacturing footprint to the U.S. for the first time to meet growing demand from data centre customers investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud infrastructure.The company’s range of critical power solutions have been future proofed to cater for the workloads of the next generation of AI microchips currently being developed and will also serve as an important enabler of the emerging Neo-Cloud industry.A cornerstone of CEL’s U.S. expansion is its registration with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Skillbridge program, in partnership with Naval Station Norfolk and regional alliances. This initiative provides highly skilled U.S. military service members with opportunities to gain valuable civilian work experience and build lasting careers at CEL. The company aims to recruit 50% of the 500 roles it plans to create through the Skillbridge program.CEL selected Williamsburg as the location for its first U.S. manufacturing site due to the well-established supply chain in the region, which provides mechanical fabrication, electrical and other services to Virginia’s large maritime industry. Virginia is also home to a highly skilled workforce with deep expertise in technical engineering and data centre technology solutions, as well as successful employment programs. The company plans to work directly with local businesses to support its supply chain needs, with over 90% of all materials already being sourced from U.S. suppliers.CEL’s expansion in the U.S. forms part of its global growth strategy to achieve $500 million in annual revenue by 2030, supported by its expanding manufacturing base in Ireland. The new facility in Virginia brings the company’s overall production capacity to more than 500,000 sq ft worldwide to meet long-term demand from leading data centre customers.Niall McFadden, Group CEO of CEL, said:“Today marks a special milestone for CEL as we open our first manufacturing facility in the USA in Williamsburg, Virginia. This opening is underpinned by a capital commitment of $40 million, creating more than 250 skilled jobs over the next 12 months, rising to 500 by 2030 across Engineering, Quality, Supply Chain, Logistics, Health & Safety, Finance and Field Services and working with a dedicated local supply chain of over thirty suppliers.”“I want to thank Governor Youngkin and the Commonwealth of Virginia for their support in making CEL’s rapid expansion into the United States a reality. It is no surprise that Virginia consistently ranks among the top locations for business in the U.S., offering a great supply chain ecosystem, excellent infrastructure and a large pool of technical talent.”

