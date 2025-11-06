Spark Networks Launches Major Technology Platform Overhaul for EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle and Jdate

Refreshed visual identities for all four flagship brands

Improved user experiences, modern designs, and new, premium matchmaking and coaching services underscore a renewed focus on intentional, values-driven dating

Each of our brands serves a unique and distinct audience, but they all share a commitment to helping singles serious about finding something real.” — Adam Medros, CEO of Spark Networks

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spark Networks , one of the world’s leading online dating companies, today announced the launch of comprehensive brand refreshes and a new unified technology platform across four of its flagship brands: EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, and Jdate. The relaunch comes just ahead of Singles Day, November 11, which Spark Networks is celebrating with a promotion for $22 off a six or twelve month premium subscription to any of the four apps by using promo code “SINGLE” when signing up. Matchmaking services will also have a 22% discount leading up to Singles’ Day. The promotion will be live from Friday, November 7, to Wednesday, November 12, 2025.The initiative represents a significant milestone in Spark Networks’ multi-year strategy to modernize its platform and user experience to strengthen its position as one of the global leaders in online dating. The cross-brand transformation includes:- Migration to a new technology platform to deliver smarter matching, easier and cleaner user experience, stronger security, and advanced personalization.- Redesigned apps and user experience with modern, intuitive interfaces that reflect the evolving needs of today’s singles.- Expanded premium offerings, including premium matchmaking and dating coaching, to help users show up as their best selves and build meaningful, lasting relationships.“We’re thrilled to introduce our new platform, expanded offerings and modernized rebranding. This effort is much more than a facelift — it’s the culmination of a multi-year effort to fully revolutionize how we connect people,” said Adam Medros, CEO of Spark Networks. “Each of our brands serves a unique and distinct audience, but they all share a commitment to helping singles serious about finding something real. Our investment in technology, design, and premium support reflects that promise.”Reimagining Four Leading Dating Communities- EliteSingles’ new design now offers a sleek, data-driven app experience for ambitious professionals seeking long-term relationships with equally driven partners.- SilverSingles introduces a refreshed, secure and easy to use platform redesigned for daters over 50 rediscovering love with confidence.- Christian Mingle reaffirms its faith-based mission with new, modern rebrand, enhanced usability, and services that help members date intentionally and with purpose.- Jdate, the world’s largest Jewish dating app, unveils a bold new look celebrating modern Jewish identity and community, alongside guided coaching and matchmaking.“Design and experience are at the heart of building trust in online dating,” said Suresh Dhandapani, Chief Product Officer, Spark Networks. “Our new platform allows us to innovate faster, personalize better, and ensure every user, whether they’re seeking faith, culture, or shared ambition, feels seen, supported, and safe.”Positioned for the Future of Intentional DatingSpark Networks’ updated platform architecture enables scalable innovation across its brands, creating a foundation for future growth and user-driven enhancements. With improved user experience, smarter matching algorithms, and expanded service offerings like premium matchmaking, the company continues to lead in the category of meaningful, purpose-driven dating.The redesigned experiences are available now across all four brands, and can be found in the iOS and Google Play stores or the individual brand websites: https://www.elitesingles.com https://www.jdate.com . For more information, visit https://www.spark.net

