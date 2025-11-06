Farmer Boys Expands in Arizona with 10-Unit Area Development Agreement

Farmer Boys

The Fast-Casual Franchise Veterans Leverage Farmer Boys’ $100,000 Royalty Rebate Program to Bring Farm-Fresh Favorites to New Arizona Communities

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmer Boys, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its farm-fresh, cooked-to-order meals, is proud to announce the signing of a 10-unit area development agreement with longtime franchisees George and Joseph Sadek. The agreement represents a major milestone for the brand as it expands into the West Valley area of Phoenix, Arizona.The Sadek brothers, who joined the Farmer Boys family in 2006, have built a strong reputation for operational excellence and community engagement, successfully operating 12 locations in California. Their newest agreement reinforces both their long-term partnership with the brand and Farmer Boys’ strategic vision for continued growth across the Southwest.“My brother and I are incredibly proud to have partnered with Farmer Boys for nearly two decades,” said franchisee Joseph Sadek. “From day one, we’ve shared the brand’s passion for community, quality, and genuine hospitality. Expanding into Arizona is an exciting opportunity to deepen Farmer Boys’ connection with the community by creating new jobs, supporting local neighborhoods, and sharing the farm-fresh food and welcoming service that make Farmer Boys such a special place to dine.”Arizona continues to demonstrate strong growth potential for Farmer Boys, with additional restaurants already in development in the East Valley, Maricopa, and Tucson regions. The expansion reflects the brand’s commitment to strategic, sustainable growth and development centered on high-quality food, friendly service, and community-focused operations that align with the neighborhoods it serves.A key component of this latest agreement is the Sadek brothers’ participation in Farmer Boys’ $100,000-per-location royalty rebate incentive program, an innovative initiative designed to encourage and reward multi-unit franchise development. The program provides franchisees with meaningful financial support to streamline expansion efforts and strengthen long-term operational success.“We’re eager to continue expanding Farmer Boys’ presence across the greater Phoenix metro area, and the royalty rebate incentive made this growth opportunity even more compelling,” said franchisee George Sadek. “It’s a forward-thinking program that reflects Farmer Boys’ commitment to supporting its franchise partners. We’re honored to play a role in the brand’s West Coast expansion and to introduce even more guests to the fresh, made-to-order meals that make Farmer Boys a standout in fast casual dining.”Backed by a proven record of franchise success and a seasoned operations team, the Sadek brothers are well-positioned to make a lasting impact in the West Valley and beyond. Their continued growth underscores Farmer Boys’ dedication to cultivating strong franchise partnerships and delivering the farm-fresh difference that guests have come to expect.Farmer Boys FranchisingFor more information on Franchising with Farmer Boys, please reach out to our VP of Franchise Development, John Lucas at 949-212-1677 or visit our website at https://www.farmerboys.com/franchising/ About Farmer BoysFor over 40 years, Farmer Boyshas established a reputation as the leading farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and colossal onion rings™. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food. With fresh produce delivered to each restaurant every morning, Farmer Boys ensures the highest quality ingredients and the best possible flavor in every meal. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named #10 in 2025’s Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers awards. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com

