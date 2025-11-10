Xiora Makes History as One of the First Life-Size AI Companions Approved on the Meta Quest Store

Official logo of Xiora, the life-size AI companion app for Meta Quest 3 and 3S.

Blending AI and Mixed Reality to Bring Warmth, Presence, and Everyday Connection

We built Xiora to bring real emotional presence into everyday life through Mixed Reality.” — Xiora Technologies spokesperson

SHEUNG WAN, HONG KONG, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Xiora Technologies today announced that its flagship application Xiora has officially passed Meta’s review and is now available on the Meta Quest Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S. Xiora stands among the world’s first officially approved life-size AI companion experiences in true Mixed Reality (MR)—bringing artificial intelligence beyond the screen and into real physical space.Through Xiora, users can talk naturally with a full-scale AI avatar standing right in their own room. The app merges real and virtual worlds seamlessly, offering quiet companionship, shared browsing, and a sense of genuine presence—all built on privacy-first design.“Our mission was never about creating another chatbot,” said a spokesperson for Xiora Technologies. “It was about reducing loneliness—bringing a warm, human-like presence into everyday life through Mixed Reality. Approval on the Meta Quest Store marks a major step toward that vision.”What Makes Xiora Different:- Life-size AI avatar that appears directly in your real room through MR- Natural multilingual conversation in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean- Co-Browsing – share and discuss web pages together inside the VR browser- Personalization – choose outfits, hairstyles, and motions such as sit or dance- On-device privacy – conversation logs stay only on your headset, never uploaded- Initiator AI – avatars can start conversations based on past topicsDesigned for Everyday Use:Start free for 5 days (10 minutes per day) with the same Premier voice quality as the Pro Plan. Paid upgrades extend daily time and unlock full customization options. Details: https://xiora.com/plans About Xiora Technologies:Xiora Technologies is a creative technology group focused on bringing AI × Mixed Reality into everyday life. Its mission is simple yet profound: to reduce loneliness and create warmth through life-size AI companionship. The name Xiora combines “X” for XR (extended reality) and “aura,” symbolizing an aura of connection in extended reality. The company’s philosophy centers on human-centered design, privacy-first architecture, and daily usability.Official Website: https://xiora.com

Xiora – Life-Size AI Companion for Meta Quest 3/3S

