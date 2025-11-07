GiveHealthy Launches National SNAP Relief Drive Campaign

SNAP has cracked, but #GiveHealthy is here to fill the gap

As SNAP cracks and food banks and pantries face surging demand, #GiveHealthy empowers individuals and organizations to help fill the gap.

MENDHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With millions of Americans now affected by the sudden disruption in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, food banks and pantries across the country are experiencing an immediate and significant surge in demand. Many households report that they have not received their November SNAP benefits, leaving families struggling to afford groceries and essentials.

In response, #GiveHealthy has launched the SNAP Relief Drive Campaign, an urgent nationwide effort to mobilize individuals, companies, schools, and community groups to help food banks and pantries restock and respond.

“Across the country, our food bank and pantry partners have reported a big uptick in the number of people who need assistance,” said Patrick O’Neill, CEO of #GiveHealthy. “This campaign is timed to provide additional support at this critical moment.”

The #GiveHealthy SNAP Relief Drive campaign enables anyone to set up an online food drive that delivers the healthy food food banks and pantries need most. There is no cost to start and it only takes a few minutes. Drive organizers also receive a free Snap Relief Drive Toolkit to help them make their drive successful. Donors can choose items like fresh produce, proteins, and shelf-stable staples, which are shipped directly by #GiveHealthy to the food bank or pantry they are supporting.

Thousands of companies, civic organizations, families, schools, and individuals have organized successful #GiveHealthy drives to support their favorite food bank or pantry. A big reason is convenience - drives are set up in minutes and #GiveHealthy handles all of the logistics.

#GiveHealthy has also expanded its partner network, now working with food banks and pantries from the East Coast all the way to Hawaii, and adding new partners every day to extend the reach of the campaign and get help where it’s needed most.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” added Patrick O’Neill. “We’re seeing new drive organizers step up every day, people who have never run a food drive before but want to help their neighbors. Together, we can fill the gap left by SNAP and strengthen community food security.”

Individuals and organizations can start a #GiveHealthy SNAP Relief Drive for their local food bank or pantry in minutes by visiting: https://givehealthy.org/index.php/givehealthy-food-drive/givehealthy-drive-organizers-page/

About #GiveHealthy

The #GiveHealthy digital food drive system makes sponsoring a food drive a breeze and makes it super easy for people to donate the right kind of food. #GiveHealthy is a free turnkey service that manages both food donations and delivery. Groups can run stand alone drives, drives that include both traditional and #GiveHealthy donation options or use the #GiveHealthy Contest and Team Tracking system. #GiveHealthy partners with food banks and pantries across the U.S., from NYC to Hawaii, to ensure they maximize their food drive support. To learn more, visit givehealthy.org

For more information, visit www.givehealthy.org or contact theteam@givehealthy.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.