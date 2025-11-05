TCG Glass Named 'Best Glass Flooring Systems Provider of 2025' by Click360 Awards

Architectural Glass Leader Recognized for Setting the 'Gold Standard' in Safety, Customization, and Design

LAGUNA WOODS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCG Glass, a leader in decorative architectural glass, is proud to announce it has been honored as the Best Glass Flooring Systems Provider of 2025 by the Click360 Awards . This prestigious recognition highlights TCG Glass’s commitment to innovation, safety, and design excellence in the glass flooring industry.The 2025 Best Glass Flooring Systems Awards celebrate companies that redefine architectural possibilities with revolutionary glass flooring solutions, excelling in durability and aesthetic brilliance.Click360 Awards specifically recognized TCG Glass for setting the "gold standard" in glass flooring systems, seamlessly combining cutting-edge technology with breathtaking aesthetics. This includes their industry-leading anti-slip technology, which offers five distinct surface options for enhanced safety, and their commitment to customizable designs ranging from walkable skylights to expansive glass bridges. Furthermore, TCG Glass was honored for delivering proven safety and durability, with solutions that consistently exceed international standards. TCG Glass’s work includes iconic architectural landmarks, such as the 9/11 Memorial Museum and the Freedom Tower Observation Deck in New York City."We are incredibly honored to receive the Best Glass Flooring Systems Provider award," said a spokesperson for TCG Glass. "This recognition is a testament to our team's over 100 years of combined experience and our relentless pursuit of quality and innovation. We are passionate about giving architects and designers the most trusted, safest, and most beautiful glass flooring solutions on the market."About TCG GlassTCG Glass is recognized as a leader in decorative architectural glass, trusted by top industry names for its exceptional craftsmanship and exclusive designs. Specializing in custom glass solutions, TCG Glass provides elegant glass floors, antique mirrors, and a wide variety of slumped, cast, and dichroic glass products tailored for visionary designers and architects worldwide.About Click360 AwardsThe Click360 Awards recognize industry leaders and innovators across various sectors, celebrating excellence, commitment to quality, and forward-thinking solutions.

