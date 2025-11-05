Irish Startup ShowItOn.ai Transforms Product Photos Into Lifestyle Images in Seconds, Jewellery, Clothes and furniture

Using Ai to stage Furnitire with showiton.ai

DUBLIN, DUBLIN !2, IRELAND, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShowItOn.ai Launches First AI-Powered Product Staging Tool for Sellers, Resellers, and Retailers — Turning Simple Product Photos into Professional Lifestyle Images in SecondsShowItOn.ai, a new Irish-built AI platform, has officially launched as the first tool of its kind to allow users to instantly transform basic product photos into professional, styled images — automatically placing jewellery, clothing, watches, sunglasses, handbags, furniture, art and more onto models, walls, or staged interior rooms with just one upload.Designed for ecommerce sellers, auction houses, resellers, antique dealers, Shopify users, and social media sellers, ShowItOn.ai eliminates the need for traditional product photography, models, props, staging, graphic design, and editing. Users simply upload an image, select a display style, and receive a polished, high-end commercial image in seconds.“Where most businesses are still spending hours staging and photographing products — or even worse, posting unstyled photos — ShowItOn.ai gives them the power of a full creative studio in one click, built for people who don’t have the time, equipment, or staff to create premium product imagery, but still need to compete at a professional level online.”ShowItOn.ai offers fully automated staging modes, including:✅ Jewellery and watches on human models✅ Clothing, bags and sunglasses on models✅ Art placed on gallery walls (with lighting) or easels, great for artists to showcase their work✅ Furniture, rugs and lighting in luxury interior rooms. Lights are illuminated by the software.The platform is powered by two stabilisation systems that maintain brand consistency across thousands of product images — something that was not technically possible until late 2025.“Most AI image tools still generate random results. Our breakthrough was stabilising the outputs so sellers can rely on them. That’s what makes it valuable for real business use instead of just AI experimentation.”Built for Speed, Scale, and Sales ConversionWith over 90% of buying decisions now influenced by product imagery, ShowItOn.ai helps users:ShowItOn is the fastest AI image generator in the market. Typical image generation can take 90 seconds plus with ChatGPT; our renderings are typically 20 seconds, and you can stack them, so you can generate another image while the first one is rendering.Create premium-quality visual content without backdrops or modelsIncrease buyer trust and conversion ratesList items faster across websites, marketplaces, social media and cataloguesCompete visually with brands who have full media studiosSave thousands per year in staging, editing, and creative labourIt is already being used by auction houses, jewellery retailers, furniture dealers, and online resellers in Ireland, the UK, and the US. It’s very easy to use and can be set up in seconds.Free Trial and PricingTo support early adopters, ShowItOn.ai is offering the first 5 images free and a further 20 images for free with coupon code 20FREE1S at www.ShowItOn.ai We also make purchasing very easy — you just buy what you need, no subscription, and images never expire. Images start as low as €0.048 each depending on how many you purchase.About ShowItOn.aiShowItOn.ai was developed by Irish AI Creative , a Dublin-based AI automation company specialising in visual AI for ecommerce, auction, retail, and resale markets. The company previously built AICataloger.com, an AI tool used by auction houses to auto-generate catalogue descriptions from bulk images.For further information please contact the founder of Irish AI Creative, Ross, on 00353 87 428 7209.TRY THE SOFTWARE ON ShowItOn.ai

