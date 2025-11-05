MARK PARISER AND TONY PEYROT NAMED TOP BUSINESS MANAGERS BY TRUSTED ADVISOR

Mark Pariser Tony Peyrot

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partners Mark Pariser and Tony Peyrot are recognized among Trusted Advisor’s “2025 Trusted 100: Business Management” list. The annual list, now in its fifth year, recognizes the most respected, influential, and forward-thinking business managers across music, entertainment, and sports.“We’ve seen the definition of entertainment expand dramatically—from global touring acts to creators and influencers who now command entire industries,” said Matthew Hoffman, Founder and CEO of Trusted Advisor. “This new era has elevated the role of business managers as steady hands helping clients navigate opportunity, risk, and reinvention. It’s a privilege to recognize these professionals who continue to set the standard for excellence across borders and industries.”Mark Pariser is a visionary in the world of business management, known as a trusted advisor whose influence and more than 30 years of experience reach far beyond the balance sheet. He advises clients ranging from Grammy-winning musicians and rock bands to professional athletes, television producers, and real estate entrepreneurs on complex matters such as tax structuring, international transactions, royalty accounting, and catastrophe-related insurance planning. With numerous accolades, including being recognized as a “Business Managers Elite” by Variety in 2024, a “Top Business Manager” by Billboard for multiple years, he serves as a strategic connector, fiduciary and business architect. He is also deeply engaged in the broader creative community, serving on the boards of Songwriters of North America and its Foundation, and providing pro bono support to nonprofits like Manifest Works.Tony Peyrot is a trailblazer in entertainment business management. A Partner at Dunn, Pariser, Peyrot, he is an advisor whose steady insight and practical wisdom have earned him the trust of leading creative and executive talent. Peyrot is recognized among the top global business managers for his expert guidance to acclaimed writers, directors, actors, producers, musicians, and high-net-worth individuals. With a talent for turning financial complexity into clarity, Peyrot combines deep expertise with a people-first philosophy, guiding clients toward stability, growth, and long-term success. Beyond his practice, Peyrot is a founding board member of Shane’s Inspiration, supporting inclusive play for children of all abilities.Pariser and Peyrot have been recognized as Top Business Managers by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

