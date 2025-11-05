TQStarling Acquires Fusion 3 Consulting to Accelerate IRM/GRC Capabilities and Strengthen ServiceNow Leadership Position

TQStarling Logo

Strategic acquisition strengthens integrated risk management and governance solutions, expanding value for enterprise clients

NEW ALBARY, OH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TQStarling , a leading ServiceNow solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Fusion 3 Consulting, a specialized firm focused on Integrated Risk Management (IRM) and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions. This strategic acquisition strengthens TQStarling's position as a comprehensive ServiceNow partner and expands its ability to deliver enterprise-grade risk and compliance solutions to clients navigating increasingly complex regulatory environments.The addition of Fusion 3 Consulting's deep expertise in IRM/GRC immediately enhances TQStarling's service portfolio, bringing specialized capabilities in risk assessment, compliance automation, and governance frameworks. Together, the combined organization will serve clients across select industries with end-to-end ServiceNow solutions that span IT service management, CSM, CRM, Agentic AI, and now, best-in-class risk and compliance management."This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy," said Tim Harris, CEO of TQStarling. "Fusion 3 Consulting has built an exceptional reputation for delivering sophisticated IRM/GRC solutions, and their team's expertise perfectly complements our existing ServiceNow capabilities. Together, we're positioned to offer our clients a more comprehensive approach to digital transformation - one that integrates operational excellence with robust risk management and compliance frameworks. This is about creating greater value and better outcomes for the enterprises we serve."Melissa Bouchard, CEO of Fusion 3 Consulting, expressed enthusiasm about joining forces with TQStarling: "From our earliest conversations with TQ Starling, it was clear we shared a strategic mindset, a passion for innovation, and a commitment to client success. This partnership is a natural evolution for Fusion3 - and a launchpad for what comes next."The acquisition also received strong support from Tquila , TQStarling's investor and strategic partner. "This acquisition creates a powerful competitive advantage in the ServiceNow ecosystem," said Jon Stypula, Partner at Tquila. "By combining TQStarling's implementation excellence with Fusion 3's specialized IRM/GRC expertise, we're enabling a differentiated offering that addresses the full spectrum of enterprise needs - from IT operations to risk management. In today's environment, where organizations face mounting pressure to demonstrate compliance and manage risk effectively, this integrated capability set positions TQStarling as a go-to partner for comprehensive digital transformation initiatives."The acquisition is effective immediately, and Fusion 3 Consulting will operate as part of TQStarling's expanded service delivery organization. All Fusion 3 team members will join TQStarling, ensuring continuity for existing clients while enabling new opportunities for innovation and growth.About TQStarlingTQStarling is a premier ServiceNow solutions provider dedicated to helping enterprises transform their operations through intelligent automation and integrated workflows. With deep expertise across IT service management, security operations, and now IRM/GRC, TQStarling partners with organizations to deliver solutions that drive efficiency, enhance security, and enable sustainable growth.About Fusion 3 ConsultingFusion 3 Consulting specializes in Integrated Risk Management (IRM) and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions built on the ServiceNow platform. Known for helping organizations navigate complex regulatory environments and build resilient, risk-aware operations, Fusion3 is a trusted advisor to clients seeking to strengthen their governance, compliance, and resilience capabilities.About TquilaTquila is a global venture builder that invests in and scales specialist consulting firms around market-leading platforms, including Databricks, Google Cloud, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and ServiceNow. Through its Fund of Founders, Tquila partners with experienced entrepreneurs and industry leaders to launch and grow high-performing, platform-centric businesses.

