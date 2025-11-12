New Foundation Begins Journey to Help Those Who Are Concerned About Memory Loss

A new nonprofit foundation has launched with the sole goal of helping people who are concerned about their memory (or the memory of someone they love.)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new nonprofit foundation has launched with the sole goal of helping people who are concerned about their memory (or the memory of someone they love.)

The American Memory Loss Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit private foundation, offers information about how human memory works, the differences between “normal” and “abnormal” memory loss, and how to speak with a physician about memory concerns. Additionally, as a private foundation, the American Memory Loss Foundation will provide seed grants to other public charities who help distribute this information to anyone who wants it.

The foundation was started by Ed Chambliss, a long-time communications professional, after he helped three close family members receive memory-related diagnoses in just two years.

“When you’re trying to help someone who is experiencing memory problems, you quickly realize there’s a lot you don’t know,” said Chambliss. “You also quickly learn that, until there is a confirmed diagnosis, it’s up to you to figure it out what to do next. It’s an exercise in frustration and fear that is just unacceptable.”

So, he decided to do something about it: To create a single source for plain-English information about memory and memory loss, gathered from trusted medical and scientific sources and vetted by a medical advisor.

You can find this information at www.memorylossfoundation.org, including a downloadable “Memory Loss Roadmap” that shows, step-by-step, how to help someone who is experiencing memory problems.

Chambliss concluded, “In the end, memory loss can be frustrating. But getting help shouldn’t be.”

For more information, contact Ed Chambliss at info@memorylossfoundation.org.

