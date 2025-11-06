Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele advances digital migration in Limpopo Province, 7 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Mondli Gungubele (MP), will conduct an oversight visit to Thulamela Local Municipality in Limpopo Province on Friday, 7 November 2025.

The visit forms part of government’s efforts to advance South Africa’s digital transformation agenda and monitor the progress of the Broadcast Digital Migration (BDM) programme. The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) remains committed to completing the long-delayed Broadcast Digital Migration, which aims to enhance the quality and reach of broadcasting services across the country.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Gungubele will engage with households in the area to assess the installation process and ensure that no community is left behind in the country’s digital migration journey.

This initiative highlights the Department’s continued commitment to accelerating digital inclusion and ensuring that all South Africans benefit from the opportunities of a connected, digital society.

The visit is scheduled as follows:

Date: 07 November 2025 (Friday)

Time: 09:00am-15:00

Venue: Thulamela Local Municipality, Duthuni Village-Ward 35.

Media enquiries:

Ms Tlangelani Manganyi:

E-mail: tmanganyi@dcdt.gov.za

Cell: 060 886 4670

Facebook : Department of Communications & Digital Technologies

X : @CommsZA

#GovZAUpdates