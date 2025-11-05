Marino Finley Welcomes Renowned Trial Attorney Billy Martin

Billy as featured in The History Makers

WASHINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marino Finley LLP is proud to announce that nationally recognized trial attorney Billy Martin has joined the firm as Of Counsel in our Washington, D.C. office.A former federal prosecutor and seasoned trial lawyer, Mr. Martin is one of the most sought-after litigators in the United States, earning a reputation as a trusted advocate in numerous sensitive, high-visibility cases. His ability to navigate challenging legal and media environments makes him a valued addition to our litigation practice.Mr. Martin is widely known for his decades of experience handling high-stakes litigation, exceptional courtroom skills, and for representing high-profile clients, professional athletes, entertainers, celebrities, and public and political figures in complex civil and criminal matters. His career has been defined by discretion, strategic acumen, and an unwavering commitment to justice.“We have been partners at big law in the past and we are thrilled to re-unite with Billy at Marino Finley,” said Dan Marino. “Billy’s track record of success in the courtroom, combined with his deep integrity and judgment, enhances our ability to serve clients in matters where the stakes—and the scrutiny—are highest.”Mr. Martin has received numerous honors throughout his career. Among them are being named to the American Trial Lawyers Association's Top 100 Trial Lawyers list, Best Lawyers in America, D.C. Bar Association's Legend of the Bar, National Law Journal’s “50 Most Influential Minority Lawyers,” ranked 4th in Washingtonian Magazine’s List of Top Lawyers, and featured by both Black Enterprise Magazine and Ebony Magazine.He has also been selected for inclusion in the Washington, D.C., Super Lawyers from 2007 to 2024.“I have respected the work of this firm throughout my career and am thrilled to join this powerhouse litigation team where clients are the first priority and the highest bar of legal excellence is upheld,” says Mr. Martin.Mr. Martin’s arrival enables Marino Finley to harness the experience gained from having tried more than 250 jury trials in jurisdictions across the country. Marino Finley handles civil and criminal litigation matters throughout the United States. Working with its European affiliate, www. sofoslaw.gr , Marino Finley also handles international arbitrations and criminal matters involving U.S. citizens. For more information, visit www.marinofinley.com ###

