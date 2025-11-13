Breton Buckley Marketing LLC Launches 'Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course'

Transform empty chairs into booked appointments with the Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course: MBA-Level Principles. Master smartphone videos to target qualified patients—overcome time, skill and budget barriers. Free Module 1 preview: https://bit.ly/4nIXonY Breton Buckley, M.A., founder and CEO of Breton Buckley Marketing LLC, a former MBA marketing adjunct instructor, announces the launch of his new dental social media video course. Buckley Dental Marketing Academy, the new online training program from Breton Buckley Marketing LLC.

MBA-Level Principles for Patient Growth on YouTube, Instagram & Facebook--$500 Launch Discount Ends Nov 30

Social media represents a direct pipeline to qualified patients for dental practices. The course delivers a playbook that streamlines video production and aligns content with targeted patient needs.” — Breton Buckley, Founder of Breton Buckley Marketing LLC

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breton Buckley Marketing LLC has launched the Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course: MBA-Level Principles through its Buckley Dental Marketing Academy program, a resource designed to equip dental professionals with strategies for generating patient inquiries through social media platforms. Developed by marketing expert Breton Buckley, the course addresses the growing demand for cost-effective digital tools in dental practice growth.The 15-module program combines video production techniques with marketing frameworks, enabling participants to create content using smartphones for platforms including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. It targets challenges in the dental industry, such as limited time for content creation, lack of video production expertise and high costs associated with external agencies, which can exceed $5,000 per video. The course offers resources like a 61-Avatar Library for patient targeting and a 610-Video Topic Library to support consistent posting.The program provides lifetime access at an introductory price of $4,450, a $500 discount from the regular $4,950 rate, available through November 30, 2025. This pricing structure supports dental practices in adopting in-house video strategies without relying on outsourced production. The first module, "Why Social Media for Dentists?", is available for free preview, including video content and a curriculum overview.The course serves solo general dentists and multi-location teams, focusing on strategic positioning to launch video content within 30 days. It includes scripting techniques, landing page templates for lead conversion and methods to address on-camera challenges."Social media represents a direct pipeline to qualified patients for dental practices," said Breton Buckley, former MBA marketing adjunct instructor, tech CEO and founder of Breton Buckley Marketing LLC. "The course delivers a playbook that streamlines video production and aligns content with targeted patient needs."For more information, visit https://bit.ly/4nIXonY About Breton Buckley Marketing LLCBreton Buckley Marketing LLC delivers specialized online training for dental professionals to master digital patient acquisition through its Buckley Dental Marketing Academy program. Founded by Breton Buckley—a former MBA marketing adjunct instructor and tech CEO who currently consults for dental clients—the firm provides actionable, results-driven strategies that leverage MBA marketing principles with dental-industry-specific insights. It is a full-service marketing agency in San Diego, Calif. Learn more at https://bretonbuckley.com/buckley-dental-marketing-academy-page

Ultimate Dental Office Social Media Video Course: MBA-Level Principles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.