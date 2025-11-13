NEMIC Winter Pitch Night 2025 to be hosted in Rhode Island at CIC Providence

An Evening Showcasing Rhode Island’s Leading HealthTech Voices, Startups, and Investment Opportunities

I’m inspired by the companies, products, and entrepreneurs we have the privilege to work with. Every day, we see firsthand how innovation paired with the right expertise can transform human health.” — Dr. Jenny Hoffmann, NEMIC Executive Director

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New England Medical Innovation Center ( NEMIC ) announced its much-anticipated semiannual pitch event. NEMIC Winter Pitch Night 2025 will serve as a platform for emerging companies to present their products and services to potential investors, partners, and the broader community.The event - which is set to take place at CIC Providence on Thursday, December 11th, 2025, from 5:00p.m. to 7:30p.m. - marks months of hard work by the participants in NEMIC programming, including fellows of the Med Tech Leadership Program (MTLP) and NEMIC Accelerator Program.This year’s MTLP cohort is historic, with a record-breaking 48 participants; a nearly 4-fold increase from the first cohort 7 years ago. This year, entrepreneurs from all walks of life will take the stage to pitch their companies. From engineers, to practitioners and physicians and more, these companies will showcase the latest innovations in medical devices and health and wellness. Attendees will also be able to engage with 15+ regional companies tabling their products and services. This format will provide guests with the opportunity to experience firsthand how these innovations will help shape the future of healthcare.The NEMIC Winter Pitch Night 2025 is open to the public, and attendance is free of charge, with donations welcome. NEMIC is also offering a registration option that provides complementary access to their Virtual Classroom included with a $75 donation. Entrepreneurs, investors, healthcare professionals, and anyone interested in the future of medical innovation are encouraged to attend and be a part of this exciting event. Register or Learn More About the Event » About the Programs:NEMIC’S Med Tech Leadership Program is the most comprehensive education program for HealthTech innovators, entrepreneurs, industry professionals, clinicians, and anyone interested in learning how to successfully commercialize a regulated medical technology, and how to avoid the common pitfalls of bringing an innovation to market. Participants received 55+ hours of instruction from real industry professionals, hands-on workshops, and 1-on-1 advisory hours. The NEMIC Accelerator is an intensive six-month business accelerator geared toward Medical Technology, Healthcare Technology, and Digital Health solutions. During the program, participants develop and solidify their business models and test their solutions. Offered as part of a partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, awardees who complete the program receive funding to engage in key activities and move their startups closer to being investable.About the New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC)The New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC) is a not-for-profit Med Tech Venture Studio located in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. We support local, regional, and global Med Tech entrepreneurs and startups on their path to commercialization through education, advisory services, events, network, and a collaborative innovation center. Learn about NEMIC’s impact here . Founded by Managing Partners, Aidan Petrie and Lydia Shin Schroter in late 2017, NEMIC has decades of combined medical device development and entrepreneurial experience. What makes our work so impactful is our extensive network of local expert advisors and subject matter experts who simplify clinical access, regulatory (FDA) strategy/pathways, and ultimately facilitate connections between early-stage startups and funding sources. Navigating a regulated industry is hard. NEMIC can help | www.nemic.org About CIC ProvidenceJoin a thriving innovation community in the heart of the Innovation & Design District in Providence. CIC creates + runs a range of programs to support startups, growing companies, and organizations to engage with and become part of the global innovation ecosystem. As the intersection of innovation and community, CIC empowers the people and businesses that change our world for the better every day.

