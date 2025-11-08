Fixmold Miami’s Top-Rated Air Duct Cleaning Company Launches Enhanced HVAC Restoration Division

FixMold Logo

FixMold launches its new HVAC Restoration Division, offering advanced duct cleaning, maintenance, and eco-friendly air quality solutions across South Florida.

Our priority was always on accuracy and prevention when it came to HVAC air duct cleaning,” Mr. Katz, the mind behind FixMold said. “Through this expansion, we can take care of our clients.” — Abe Katz

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FixMold, which is one of the best-rated indoor environmental restoration and air duct cleaning companies in South Florida, has today opened the doors to its new and improved HVAC Restoration Division. Among other things, they are adding large-scale duct cleaning, coil and blower maintenance, and even motor replacement services to their list of abilities. The new division, led by our professional mold removers and HVAC restoration technicians, is a reflection of the company’s dedication to air quality improvement , system performance, and energy-efficient living in Florida that is getting stronger by the day.In the past, FixMold was known for its meticulous and science-based environmental solutions, thanks to a team of certified technicians and a combined experience of more than thirty years. The opening up of the HVAC Restoration Division (featuring them as the Best Air Duct Cleaning Company ) is a new milestone along the company's journey toward cleaner air and healthier environments through the integration of modern and eco-friendly technology solutions.Raising Standards in HVAC and Air Quality CareThe new division consists of state-of-the-art filtration techniques, super-efficient cleaning systems, and exclusive air quality testing procedures. Each service is specifically designed to address the needs of Florida's humid climate, where mold, allergens, and air pollutants can quickly affect health and HVAC efficiency negatively.The services included in the HVAC Restoration Division comprise thorough inspection, expert cleaning, and regular maintenance. The end result is a home that’s equally as healthy as it is clean. Even better, it’s all the more comfortable due to better air circulation.Comprehensive Service Capabilities1. AC Duct Cleaning (With Filtration) - FixMold's qualified and experienced professionals clean the HVAC ducts and remove all the dust, allergens, and the dirt that can clog the system and cause poor air quality.2 .Coil & Blower Cleaning - The lifespan of HVAC can be extended and the cooling efficiency improved through regular maintenance of coils and blowers. This process is directed towards eliminating the deposits that hinder the movement of air and add up to the power consumption.3. Motor Replacement & Maintenance - Certified technicians carry out inspections of HVAC motors and replace them if they are found to be not working properly, thus keeping the constant reliability of the system. Through regular maintenance and inspections done, the damage is avoided and the comfort is maintained at the same level throughout the entire year.Designed for Long-Term PerformanceFixMold’s upgraded HVAC Restoration Division focuses not only on immediate air duct cleaning needs but also on ensuring sustainable, long-term performance. The program includes scheduled maintenance timelines that help customers keep their HVAC systems in optimal condition year-round-especially during high-humidity seasons when systems face added strain.Unlike many service providers who perform only superficial or exterior duct cleaning, FixMold’s HVAC Restoration Division goes further by thoroughly cleaning and repairing the entire duct system. This comprehensive approach prevents future mold regrowth and minimizes potential health risks.FixMold’s use of eco-friendly materials, zero-VOC cleaning solutions, and advanced HEPA-grade filtration aligns with its strong environmental commitment. The company’s confidence in its process is backed by a 1-Year Warranty on all HVAC restoration services, ensuring lasting results and peace of mind for customers.A Proven Record of ExcellenceFixMold's HVAC experts are widely recognized for their technical precision as well as customer-oriented service. The company has almost transformed the market for mold removal, air duct cleaning, and indoor air quality improvement areas of Miami and South Florida owing to its excellent reviews by customers on major platforms that number in the hundreds and are of five stars each.FixMold’s Other Advanced Technological Solutions1.CO₂ Dry Ice Blasting Chambers for precise, non-destructive cleaning2.Advanced HEPA Filtration Systems for hospital-grade air purification3.Antimicrobial Coatings that prevent mold regrowth4.Negative Air Pressure Containment to eliminate cross-contamination5.UV-C Sterilization for total microbial control6.Infrared Thermal Imaging for pinpoint moisture and spore detectionAbout FixMoldFixMold, a firm offering the most advanced air duct cleaning and mold removal services, is located in Miami and operates in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and the Florida Keys. It's a family-run business that offers multifold services, including mold remediation services , water damage restoration, HVAC cleaning, air quality improvement.

