Today Media Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth and Brand Evolution

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Media, publisher of Westchester Magazine, Hudson Valley Magazine, and other leading regional lifestyle and business titles, has announced key leadership appointments as part of its forward-looking strategy to accelerate growth, deepen audience engagement, and expand marketing innovation across platforms.Steve Aaron has been appointed Publisher of Westchester Magazine, bringing more than two decades of executive experience in media, publishing, and digital transformation. As Associate Publisher at Elle Décor, and leadership roles at Vibe Media Group, Future US, and American Media Inc., he consistently built high-performing teams and launched new revenue streams across print, digital, and experiential platforms. Most recently, Aaron has led Local Value Media, focusing on revitalizing and scaling local media ventures.Jacqueline Graziano joins as Head of Marketing for the Westchester and Hudson Valley divisions. A strategic marketing and communications leader with extensive experience across media, publishing, and technology sectors, Graziano will oversee brand strategy, audience development, events, and multi-platform marketing. Prior to joining Today Media, she served as Vice President of Marketing at MediaMax Network and roles at American Express, Time Inc., and AARP Media.“These appointments mark an exciting next chapter for Today Media as we continue to evolve our brands, deepen our digital transformation, and strengthen our connection to the communities we serve,” said Robert Martinelli, President and Group Publisher of Today Media. “Steve brings exceptional leadership and business acumen, while Jackie brings strategic vision and creative energy. Together, they represent the kind of talent and forward-thinking mindset that will ensure Today Media’s continued success.”Today Media is a multi-platform regional media company serving a four-state region on the East Coast. In print, online, and in person, Today Media reaches affluent consumers, delivering content that is pertinent, interesting, and tailored to them. Today Media publishes five monthly regional lifestyle magazines, two business publications and more than 10 specialty publications. The company also creates custom marketing solutions, develops new media business opportunities, and hosts dynamic and popular events. Today Media is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Baltimore and Bethesda, Maryland, Rye and Fishkill, New York and Philadelphia’s western suburbs.

