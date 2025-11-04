Transcript of Remarks by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the Cheque Handover Ceremony to the World Food Programme for Gaza, 4 November 2025

Excellencies Dr Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Musa Abu Zaid, Chairman of the General Personnel Council Ms Jane Waite, Head of Programmes of World Food Programme Palestine Mr Hawazi Daipi, Singapore’s Representative to the Palestinian Authority Ms Shireen Shelleh, Honorary Head of the Singapore Representative Office in Ramallah Ladies and Gentlemen





1 I am pleased to be back in Ramallah. Each time I visit, I carry with me the prayers for peace and well wishes of many in Singapore for the Palestinian people. 2 I had the privilege of meeting Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Foreign Minister Aghabekian, and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Salameh earlier today. I am grateful for the warm and gracious hospitality, and I look forward to reciprocating this when PM Mustafa, and Ministers Aghabekian and Salameh visit Singapore, hopefully soon. Singapore’s friendship with the Palestinian Authority is deep, and we are committed to doing more – together. 3 The cheque handover by the Singapore Government to the World Food Programme (WFP) today is in support of their vital work in Gaza.





4 Singapore will do our part to support the WFP in its mission to fight hunger and bring hope to people in crisis. Its work has been critical in supporting the people in Gaza. It is with a deep sense of shared humanity that the Singapore Government is making a modest contribution of 500,000 US dollars to the WFP for their emergency operations in Gaza. 5 Singapore extends our deepest appreciation to the WFP and its staff who have shown extraordinary courage and humanity to those most in need, regardless of the dangers. You bring not only food, but dignity and hope. The WFP and other key relief agencies will continue to be needed even as the international community prepares for the immense challenge of rebuilding Gaza once a permanent ceasefire is reached.





6 For the first time in a long while, there is a glimmer of hope with the first phase of an agreement. This remains a fragile hope. Nonetheless, there is now a chance for Gazans to rebuild: not only homes, but bring hope for the future of an entire generation. We call on all parties to seize this opportunity to reach an agreement for the next phase and to comply with the terms of the ceasefire. The suffering of civilians in Gaza – especially women and children – has gone on far too long. 7 Although Singapore is a small city-state in Southeast Asia about 8,000 km away from Gaza, our hearts are not distant. The events which have unfolded in Gaza have made a deep impact on many Singaporeans.





8 To date, Singapore and Singaporeans have contributed over US$18 million in humanitarian assistance for Gaza. Many Singaporeans have stepped forward again and again to do their part through fund-raising, volunteering or contribution of relief supplies. Singapore also appreciates the support of our regional partners including Egypt, Jordan, the UAE and Cyprus to deliver 10 tranches of aid for Gaza. This includes medical support, food and essential supplies, as well as financial contributions. 9 The Singapore Armed Forces also deployed its aircraft to transport supplies and participate in airdrop operations over Gaza at the invitation of the Jordanian Air Force. When human suffering is so immense, we cannot, and must not, stand idle.





10 Beyond the immediate relief efforts, Singapore is committed to help build a foundation for a better future for all Palestinians and to support you in preparation for Palestine’s eventual statehood. We have consistently supported the Palestinian Authority’s capacity-building efforts through our Enhanced Technical Assistance Package (ETAP). Over 800 Palestinian officials have been trained in Singapore, in public administration, governance, and economic management. 11 In July 2025, I announced that Singapore will also launch two initiatives in 2026: a course on community policing in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and a Young Leaders’ Programme for emerging Palestinian leaders.

12 Today, I am pleased to announce that Singapore will organise two additional courses on digital economy and digital entrepreneurship in 2026 at the PA’s request, under the auspices of the ETAP. These courses will strengthen the PA’s capacity to administer effectively and lay the groundwork for sustainable peace and development.

13 Let me close by reiterating Singapore’s support for a negotiated two-State solution consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. The road ahead will not be easy, but it is the only viable pathway to a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As a friend to both sides, Singapore hopes that one day, we will see Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.

Thank you.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

4 NOVEMBER 2025