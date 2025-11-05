'Food Safety Failures Cost More Than Recalls—Culture Advisory Group Launches in U.S. to Turn Risk into Advantage'

Accelerating Food & Beverage Innovation Food Leadership Group

Combined expertise brings enterprise-level food safety risk optimization to companies across North America

Food safety failures don't just result in recalls—they destroy consumer trust, damage brand equity, and threaten business survival. ” — Bryan Armentrout, Founder the Food Safety Leadership Group

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Culture Advisory Group Inc. (CAG), a Canadian leader in food safety governance, quality, and risk management, is expanding into the United States through a strategic partnership with the Food Safety Leadership Group (FSLG).The partnership unites two complementary organizations to provide food, beverage, and supplement companies across North America with an approach to food safety that goes beyond compliance to true enterprise-wide risk optimization.A Powerful Combination of ResourcesCulture Advisory Group brings proven administrative and governance frameworks, proprietary risk management software, and board-level advisory services developed through years of working with Canadian and global food companies. FSLG contributes deep industry technical expertise, senior-level operational field experience, and established relationships with U.S. food manufacturers. Together, they leverage a full-spectrum capability that addresses how to build a food safety culture from the production floor to the boardroom. "We're bringing together two organizations that share a fundamental belief: food safety is not just an operational issue—it's a strategic business imperative," said Paul Valder, CEO and Founder of Culture Advisory Group. "This partnership allows us to serve companies operating across Canada and the United States with integrated solutions that protect consumers, preserve brand value, and strengthen business futures."Serving North America with Seamless SupportOperating under the Culture Advisory Group banner, the partnership provides SLT’s with multinational companies and cross-border operations a unified oversight of their top food safety and quality risks. Companies no longer need to navigate different approaches or providers in each country—they get consistent methodology, integrated reporting, and coordinated support across their entire North American footprint.This capability is particularly valuable as regulatory expectations intensify on both sides of the border, with the FDA and CFIA regulating greater board-level accountability for consumer safety.Enterprise Food Safety Risk Optimization™: A Differentiated ApproachWhat sets this partnership apart is the Culture Advisory Group's proprietary Enterprise Food Safety Risk Optimization™ methodology. Unlike traditional public-based and compliance-focused audits or certifications, this approach enables companies to confidentially identify, quantify, and actively manage food safety risks across all areas of the organization, providing boards and senior-level executives with the visibility and control they need to make informed decisions."Food safety failures don't just result in recalls—they destroy consumer trust, damage brand equity, and threaten business survival," said Bryan Armentrout, Founder of the Food Safety Leadership Group. "Our combined capabilities help leadership teams move from reactive firefighting to proactive risk management. We're helping companies build strong futures by ensuring food safety becomes a competitive advantage, not just a compliance requirement."Protecting What Matters MostFor food and beverage companies, the stakes have never been higher. A single food safety incident can result in recalls, litigation, regulatory action, and devastating loss of consumer confidence. The Culture Advisory Group partnership helps companies address these risks before they materialize, protecting consumers, employees, shareholders, and the brand reputation that takes years to build.By embedding food safety accountability into leadership culture and providing the tools to manage risk strategically, the partnership supports those organizations committed to fulfilling their fundamental duty: delivering safe products that consumers can trust.The partnership is operational immediately, serving clients across Canada and the United States.For more information, visit www.cultureadvisorygroup.com ________________________________________About Culture Advisory Group Inc.Since 2008, Culture Advisory Group Inc. has continued to provide specialized advisory services to help food, beverage, and supplement companies build a food safety culture by embedding food safety and quality risk management accountability into their governance and leadership practices. Through proprietary frameworks, software solutions, and executive advisory services, CAG enables organizations to move beyond compliance to strategic risk optimization, protecting consumers, brand value, and long-term business sustainability.About Food Safety Leadership GroupFood Safety Leadership Group (FSLG) provides technical food safety consulting and operational support to food manufacturers across the United States. With extensive industry field experience and deep expertise in food safety systems, FSLG helps companies strengthen their operational controls and meet evolving regulatory requirements.________________________________________Media ContactTricia Ryan, Vice President of MarketingCulture Advisory Group Inc.Email: tryan@cultureadvisorygroup.comWebsite: www.cultureadvisorygroup.com

