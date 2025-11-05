Perry Real Estate College Strengthens Pathways to Real Estate Careers with Accessible Online Licensing Programs

Perry Real Estate College

Founded in 2007, Perry Real Estate College offers state-approved online pre-licensing, and managing broker education across 18+ states.

NEWPORT, KY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perry Real Estate College announced the expansion of its online real estate licensing and broker-level education programs across multiple states, continuing its mission to make real estate career training more accessible, flexible, and student-centered.Founded in 2007 by Ken Perry, Perry Real Estate College provides state-approved pre-licensing, post-licensing, managing broker upgrade, and continuing education programs through an interactive online learning platform. The school focuses on helping new and experienced real estate professionals enter the industry confidently and advance their careers with ongoing support.“Not everyone can put their life on hold to return to a classroom,” said Ken Perry, founder of Perry Real Estate College. “We built our programs around the idea that education should meet people where they are. Whether someone is just getting started or working toward a broker or managing broker license, we want to provide a pathway that is flexible, affordable, and genuinely supportive.”Perry Real Estate College currently offers state-approved real estate pre-licensing programs in Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. Courses are delivered on demand, allowing students to learn at their own pace with guided modules, video instruction, downloadable study materials, and exam preparation tools.In addition, the college provides advanced managing broker upgrade education, supporting experienced licensees seeking to take on leadership roles within real estate brokerages.Perry Real Estate College also offers resources for license reciprocity and multi-state licensing, helping real estate professionals understand license transfer and endorsement requirements between states that recognize reciprocal qualifications.“Our goal is not only to help students pass an exam, but to help them succeed in the field long-term,” Perry added. “We take pride in being a partner in their professional journey, from pre-licensing to brokerage leadership.”Courses are delivered entirely online, making them accessible to students balancing work, family, and other commitments. The program includes instructor support, automated progress tracking, and certificates of completion that meet licensing eligibility standards in each state where the school is approved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.