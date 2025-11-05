MARIAN ASTOR HUNT SELECTED AS TOP HIGH PERFORMANCE COACH OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Marian Astor Hunt will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marian Astor Hunt was recently selected as Top High Performance Coach of the Year 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the coaching industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience empowering purpose-driven leaders, Marian Astor Hunt has established herself as an expert in high performance, leadership, organizational growth and personal transformation. A dynamic and results-driven professional, Marian helps leaders navigate complex change, accelerate their growth and realize results that truly matter. Through transformational coaching and actionable leadership tools rooted in positive psychology, neuroscience, nervous system regulation and mindfulness, she guides clients to lead with greater clarity, confidence and calm.Currently, Marian is the Founder and Chief High Performance Coach at MPowered, where she provides high performance coaching to help leaders harness their strengths, propel performance and achieve extraordinary outcomes. Her clients include early-stage CEOs, entrepreneurs, UN Youth Leaders, and even a U.S. Olympic Team.Marian's career has been an incredible journey, spanning roles as a C-suite HR Leader, Private Equity Operating Partner, and High Performance Coach. She has partnered with hundreds of CEOs, leaders and teams across industries, particularly in tech, to help them lead through rapid change and expansion. Seeing leaders and organizations unleash their potential, elevate their performance and achieve lasting success continues to fuel her passion for this work.As a former Chief People Officer and HR Leader, Marian has operated within high-growth environments, leading People and Operations teams through complex talent challenges and large-scale transformation. As a board member and HR advisor, she has supported executives and leadership teams to strengthen alignment, enhance effectiveness, and accelerate success. Beginning her HR career in Talent and Leadership Development, she built the strong foundation that continues to shape her coaching practice today, helping leaders unlock potential and perform at their best.Her areas of expertise include High Performance Coaching, Leadership Development, Organizational Effectiveness, Change Management, Mindset Transformation, People Strategy, and Performance Optimization.Before embarking on her career path, Marian earned her Master's Degree from Columbia University, in Organizational Leadership, also completing coursework at Columbia Business School. She is also certified as a Mindset Coach and trained in Neural Energetic Encoding (NEE), Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), Neural Linguistic Programming (NLP), and Hypnotherapy.Throughout her illustrious career, Marian Astor Hunt has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was selected in 2025 by Success Magazine as a featured Coach and previously selected as a top Leadership Development professional in her career. This year, Marian will be considered for the Empowered Woman of the Year award to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC in December 2026 as Top High Performance Coach of the Year.Aside from her successful coaching career, Marian is a competitive sailor, has completed a 10-day silent meditation retreat, lived in the wilderness for two weeks backcountry skiing and continues to practice the Wim Hoff method. She is the creator of Empower & RE-Launch, a global growth community for ambitious moms returning to work, and Radiant Soul, a podcast inspiring others to awaken their highest potential and achieve success in a soulful, sustainable way.For more information please visit: www.marianastorhunt.com The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Marian for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Marian is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary thought leader. We cannot wait to celebrate her accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Marian attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys adventures with her family, whether it be boating, skiing, yoga, meditation, cold dips, or sauna sessions. In the future, she hopes to inspire others to get into the field, approaching high performance holistically as well.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest and most prestigious top professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.