Reclaim247 Supports Drivers Lenders May Never Contact About Mis-Sold Car Finance

UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As lenders prepare to contact customers under the FCA’s redress scheme, Reclaim247 is helping drivers who may otherwise be left behind especially those with older, forgotten, or undocumented car finance agreements.Across the UK, millions of drivers could be owed compensation for mis-sold car finance . But when the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launches its official redress scheme in 2026, not everyone will receive a letter or email explaining how to claim.Many people may have moved house, changed their contact details, or taken out a finance agreement with a lender that no longer holds customer records. These drivers are at risk of being completely missed during the rollout.That is where Reclaim247 can help. By using just a name, address and date of birth, the platform can trace car finance claims dating back as far as 2007 even if the person no longer has paperwork or remembers which lender was involved.“We speak to drivers who assume they have no chance of making a claim,” said Andrew Franks, Co-Founder of Reclaim247. “They may have sold the car years ago or moved home multiple times, but in most cases, we can still find the agreement and help them understand what went wrong.”Why Some Drivers Might Not Hear from LendersUnder the FCA’s proposed rules, it will be up to lenders to contact affected customers directly. But this will only happen if they still have accurate contact details on file. For anyone whose agreement is several years old, or whose lender no longer exists, there is a real chance they will be left out of the process altogether.That could include a large number of PCP claims involving Personal Contract Purchase agreements. These deals often included unclear balloon payments, hidden commissions, or inflated interest rates. All of these are now considered potential examples of mis-sold car finance.What Counts as a PCP Claim The FCA’s consultation outlines three key types of unfair finance practices:Discretionary Commission Arrangements, where brokers were allowed to increase the interest rate to earn more commissionUnfairly High Commission, where the commission earned was excessive in relation to the loanContractually Tied Arrangements, where a broker presented limited options but claimed to offer a wider choiceIf any of these issues applied to a finance deal, the customer may be eligible to bring a PCP claim or broader car finance claim forward.Reclaim247 Makes the Process SimpleThere is no need to search for documents, account numbers, or finance contracts. Reclaim247’s digital system is built for everyday drivers, and only needs your name, address and date of birth to begin the check.If a potential claim is found, the customer is paired with a regulated legal partner who manages the claim from start to finish. Through Reclaim247’s secure online portal, users can:Track their claim in real timeUpload supporting documents, if availableMessage their case handler directlyThe service is completely free to start and operates on a no win, no fee basis. A success fee only applies if compensation is successfully recovered.Don’t Wait for a Letter That Might Never ArriveEven if your lender no longer exists, or your old details are out of date, you may still have a valid claim. Reclaim247 has already helped over 500,000 drivers uncover potential mis-sold car finance, and continues to lead the way in making the process clear and accessible.If you financed a vehicle between 6 April 2007 and 1 November 2024, now is the time to check whether your agreement qualifies.Visit www.Reclaim247.co.uk to get started. It takes under one minute, and you do not need to find any paperwork.About Reclaim247Reclaim247 is a multi-award-nominated UK‑based claims management company specialising in car finance claims and PCP claims linked to mis‑sold car finance. With over 500,000 drivers supported, the company helps individuals check their eligibility in under a minute using only their name, address and date of birth, with no paperwork or lender details needed. Each eligible customer is matched with a regulated legal partner who manages their case from start to finish, all under a “no win, no fee” model.

