Mosaic Damascus Knife Production Expands at Noblie Custom Knives, Offering the Widest Pattern Selection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noblie Custom Knives today announced an expansion of its U.S. workshop dedicated to mosaic Damascus knife production, adding capacity and new pattern series to what the company says is the widest selection of mosaic Damascus patterns currently available. The workshop now stocks 35+ models of mosaic Damascus knives across hunting, EDC, Bowie, camping, fighter, and chef categories, with both fully assembled and disassembled (take-down) configurations.For more than a decade, Noblie’s smiths have specialized in forging blades from mosaic Damascus steel, focusing on repeatable quality and pattern fidelity. The expanded program continues that approach with pattern families such as tile, accordion, and feather, typically achieved using high-carbon steel combinations like 1084/1095 and 15N20.Noblie Custom Knives was among the first in the U.S. market to openly share process knowledge on mosaic Damascus—publishing educational material on forging techniques and mentoring early-career bladesmiths and knifemakers. The company’s training initiatives and documentation efforts are intended to support consistency in quality and to broaden the pool of skilled makers.“Our goal is to make mosaic Damascus accessible without compromising standards,” said Aleks Nemtcev, head bladesmith at Noblie Custom Knives. “By expanding our workshop and catalog, we can keep more patterns in stock, shorten lead times, and maintain the pattern variety collectors and users ask for—whether someone needs a mosaic Damascus knife for field use, hunting, the kitchen, or a presentation/collection piece.”In-stock models are listed with specifications, pricing, and photography; each knife ships with a fitted leather sheath. Domestic and international delivery is available via express carriers (DHL/UPS). Additional information, including pattern guides and educational resources for apprentices, is available at Noblie Custom Knives.About Noblie Custom KnivesNoblie Custom Knives is a U.S. knife company and global retailer focused on handcrafted knives and edged-tool artistry. The company produces and curates knives in premium steels and materials, with a longstanding specialization in mosaic Damascus patterns and related forging techniques.

