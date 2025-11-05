Cat Food Market Size, Trends, Analysis by Top Key Players and Industry Forecast

Humanization of pets, increased awareness about the health of pet animals, and rise in trend of nuclear families drive the growth of the global cat food market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cat food industry was estimated at $27.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $41.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.Humanization of pets, increased awareness about the health of pet animals, and rise in trend of nuclear families drive the growth of the global cat food market. On the other hand, high death rate of pets and increase in pet obesity restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in pet population and rise in e-commerce sales are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample PDF (273 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14188 The cat food market is experiencing growth due to increased pet ownership globally. This is attributed to the rise in consumers’ disposable income. The major factors propelling the growth of the global cat food market are rapid humanization of pets, rise in trend of nuclear families, and increase in awareness about pet health. On the other hand, the rise in pet obesity is expected to hamper the growth of the cat food market growth during the forecast period.The humanization of pets, increased awareness about the health of pet animals, growing trend of nuclear families, rising pet population, and surge in e-commerce sales are some of the factors driving the growth of the global cat food market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cat-food-market/purchase-options The global cat food market is analyzed across nature, food type, sales channel, and region. Based on nature, the conventional segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The organic segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.The variety of cat food includes vegetable-based proteins instead of meat, while natural and organic cat treats and snacks are used as an appetizer for cats with health issues such as diabetes, obesity, allergies, and gastrointestinal disorders. The wet cat food segment is expected to grow gradually during the forecast period due to the associated benefits. Wet food aids in general hydration and improves body mass in cats. Wet cat food is abundant in nutrients and proteins, which helps cats to fight against any kind of diseases. Cats are unable to consume more carbohydrates because they lack good digestive tract. It is projected to boost the growth of the wet cat food segment in the cat food industry during the forecast period.Population growth, rise in income in developing countries, and urbanization have all contributed to an increase in global cat food production. The rise in pet population has led to an increase in pet humanization. Thus, consumers are tending toward premium cat food products so as to minimize health associated risks. It also gives lucrative cat food market opportunities to producers to manufacture therapeutic and nutritional food concerning pets’ health and would allow them to gain high cat food market share in the industry.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14188 Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.The key market players analyzed in the global cat food market report include Affinity Petcare SA, Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food Company Inc., Nutro Products Inc., Hill’s Pet Nutrition, The J.M. Smucker Company Fromm Family Foods LLC, Mars Incorporated, Nestle Purina, Party Animal Inc., and Rollover Premium Pet Food Ltd. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.Trending Reports:Vegan Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegan-food-market Processed Poultry Meat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/processed-poultry-meat-market Poultry Feed Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/poultry-feed-market

