All UAE Tours Launches New Dune Buggy Dubai Experience and Celebrates 2,000 Google Reviews Milestone

Dune Buggies Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All UAE Tours, one of Dubai’s most trusted adventure tour operators, proudly announces the launch of its brand-new Dune Buggy Dubai Tours , offering thrill-seekers an unforgettable off-road experience across the golden dunes of the UAE desert. The company also celebrates a major milestone over 2,000 positive reviews on Google, a reflection of its commitment to excellence, safety, and guest satisfaction.Located in the heart of Dubai Marina (23 Marina Tower - Marsa Dubai), Desert Safari Dubai Tours - All UAE Tours has become a go-to name for tourists and residents seeking authentic desert experiences and outdoor adventures. With reservations open 24 hours a day and a dedicated team of licensed tour experts, the company continues to raise the bar for quality tourism services in Dubai.New Dune Buggy Dubai Tours: The Ultimate Desert AdventureThe newly launched Dune Buggy Tours invite adventure lovers to explore Dubai’s breathtaking desert landscape in a powerful 4x4 buggy, guided by professional instructors. Riders can expect:High-performance buggies with top-tier safety featuresCustomizable routes for beginners and advanced driversComplimentary refreshments and photography opportunitiesFree hotel pick-up and drop-off from anywhere in DubaiThis new addition expands All UAE Tours’ already diverse desert activity portfolio and is designed for tourists seeking both adrenaline and authentic Arabian scenery.Celebrating Excellence 2,000 Google ReviewsReaching 2,000 verified Google reviews marks an exciting chapter for All UAE Tours. With consistent 5-star feedback, the milestone highlights the trust and satisfaction of thousands of guests who have enjoyed desert safaris, dune bashing, camel rides, and cultural entertainment through the company’s signature packages.“We are deeply grateful to every traveler who shared their experience with us,” said Syed Ehtisham, Managing Director of All UAE Tours. “This achievement motivates us to keep innovating, expanding our tour offerings, and ensuring every guest enjoys the true spirit of Dubai.”About All UAE Tours Discover the Magic of Dubai DesertAll UAE Tours is a licensed tour operator in Dubai, offering a complete range of Desert Safari and City Adventure experiences, including:Morning & Evening Desert Safari Dubai– Dune bashing in 4x4 Land Cruisers, sandboarding, camel rides, henna art, and live BBQ dinner under the stars.Private Desert Safari– Tailored tours with exclusive vehicles, luxury camps, and VIP dining setups.Dune Buggy & Quad Bike Adventures– Fully guided off-road tours for thrill-seekers with professional safety equipment.– Sleep under the desert sky in Bedouin-style camps with traditional meals and entertainment.Dubai City Tours & Combo Packages– Explore Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina alongside desert activities in one seamless itinerary.All tours include free hotel transfers, expert guides, safety-certified vehicles, and 24/7 customer support for reservations and inquiries.About All UAE ToursAll UAE Tours has been a leading name in Dubai’s tourism industry, offering authentic desert experiences and world-class hospitality. With over 2,000 satisfied guests sharing positive reviews, the company continues to grow as a symbol of reliability, adventure, and true Emirati hospitality.Contact InformationDesert Safari Dubai Tours - All UAE Tours📍 Address: 23 Marina Tower - Marsa Dubai - Dubai, UAE📞 Phone: 056 663 2965🌐 Website: https://alluaetours.com/desert-safari 🕐 Reservations: Open 24 Hours

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.