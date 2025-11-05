All UAE Tours Launches New Dune Buggy Dubai Experience and Celebrates 2,000 Google Reviews Milestone
Located in the heart of Dubai Marina (23 Marina Tower - Marsa Dubai), Desert Safari Dubai Tours - All UAE Tours has become a go-to name for tourists and residents seeking authentic desert experiences and outdoor adventures. With reservations open 24 hours a day and a dedicated team of licensed tour experts, the company continues to raise the bar for quality tourism services in Dubai.
New Dune Buggy Dubai Tours: The Ultimate Desert Adventure
The newly launched Dune Buggy Tours invite adventure lovers to explore Dubai’s breathtaking desert landscape in a powerful 4x4 buggy, guided by professional instructors. Riders can expect:
High-performance buggies with top-tier safety features
Customizable routes for beginners and advanced drivers
Complimentary refreshments and photography opportunities
Free hotel pick-up and drop-off from anywhere in Dubai
This new addition expands All UAE Tours’ already diverse desert activity portfolio and is designed for tourists seeking both adrenaline and authentic Arabian scenery.
Celebrating Excellence 2,000 Google Reviews
Reaching 2,000 verified Google reviews marks an exciting chapter for All UAE Tours. With consistent 5-star feedback, the milestone highlights the trust and satisfaction of thousands of guests who have enjoyed desert safaris, dune bashing, camel rides, and cultural entertainment through the company’s signature packages.
“We are deeply grateful to every traveler who shared their experience with us,” said Syed Ehtisham, Managing Director of All UAE Tours. “This achievement motivates us to keep innovating, expanding our tour offerings, and ensuring every guest enjoys the true spirit of Dubai.”
About All UAE Tours Discover the Magic of Dubai Desert
All UAE Tours is a licensed tour operator in Dubai, offering a complete range of Desert Safari and City Adventure experiences, including:
Morning & Evening Desert Safari Dubai
– Dune bashing in 4x4 Land Cruisers, sandboarding, camel rides, henna art, and live BBQ dinner under the stars.
Private Desert Safari
– Tailored tours with exclusive vehicles, luxury camps, and VIP dining setups.
Dune Buggy & Quad Bike Adventures
– Fully guided off-road tours for thrill-seekers with professional safety equipment.
Overnight Desert Safari
– Sleep under the desert sky in Bedouin-style camps with traditional meals and entertainment.
Dubai City Tours & Combo Packages
– Explore Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina alongside desert activities in one seamless itinerary.
All tours include free hotel transfers, expert guides, safety-certified vehicles, and 24/7 customer support for reservations and inquiries.
About All UAE Tours
All UAE Tours has been a leading name in Dubai’s tourism industry, offering authentic desert experiences and world-class hospitality. With over 2,000 satisfied guests sharing positive reviews, the company continues to grow as a symbol of reliability, adventure, and true Emirati hospitality.
Contact Information
Desert Safari Dubai Tours - All UAE Tours
📍 Address: 23 Marina Tower - Marsa Dubai - Dubai, UAE
📞 Phone: 056 663 2965
🌐 Website: https://alluaetours.com/desert-safari
🕐 Reservations: Open 24 Hours
https://alluaetours.com/quad-biking-dubai/
Syed Ehtisham
All UAE Tours
+971 56 663 2965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.