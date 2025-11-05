ADAS REVOLUTION AND EXPONENTIAL GROWTH IN VEHICLE OWNERSHIP GIVE RISE TO A FEAST OF INNOVATIVE AUTOMOTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

3SS Software Enabling Streaming Services in current, future and legacy vehicles 3SS streaming software for cars

ADAS systems are giving drivers back time in the car, with sections of highway & congestion becoming opportunities to stream content

Felix Walter, Head of Automotive for 3SS explains: "Infotainment installations in vehicles risk being rendered obsolete by their inability to stream music and video via key providers."” — Felix Walter, Head of Automotive for 3SS

STUTTGART, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • German tech leader, 3SS, offers innovative automotive entertainment solutions compatible with both cutting-edge and legacy vehicle systems

• Hands-off, eyes-off driving systems to transform congestion and highway driving from frustration to stimulation

• Consumers accustomed to effortless streaming with personal devices, can now enjoy the same level of experience in their vehicles thanks to 3SS technology

• 3SS enables integration with over 100 local and global content providers in one piece of software

• Enables easier feature integration, seamless updates and better user experience

• Unique software platform allows integration of streaming services in both cutting edge and legacy infortainment systems for cars old and new – reducing development times and costs

3SS, a leading provider of software solutions enabling content on every screen from in-home to in-vehicle consoles, today announces how it is re-shaping entertainment on the move.

The rise of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is a major trend enabling different use cases for entertainment consumption, and, coupled with intensifying global traffic congestion, has inspired 3SS’s revolutionary tech solution which enables the seamless integration of streaming content to in-car systems.

ADAS systems are giving drivers back time in the car, with sections of highway and congestion becoming opportunities to unwind with movies, series and short videos, instead of focussing on the road or the bumper of the car in front.

New data reveals that drivers worldwide are spending increasingly substantial portions of their lives in vehicles, particularly in stop-and-go traffic conditions. In Germany, motorists spend more than 45 minutes per day and up to 30 hours per year in traffic jams, while in the United States, the daily average behind the wheel is some two hours, with big swings in highly congested regions. Major international cities such as London and New York report the highest number of ‘lost hours’ to traffic congestion, with figures for these regions showing motorists lost more than 100 hrs on average in the worst affected areas in 2024.

"We're witnessing a perfect storm of opportunity for automotive entertainment," said Felix Walter, Head of Automotive for 3SS.

"As ADAS technology advances toward true hands-off, eyes-off capability, tens of hours spent annually staring at the road or the car in front can be instead spent enjoying your favourite content on screen. However, this opportunity presents a critical challenge for automotive manufacturers, where complex software integration can elongate vehicle development.

He continued: "3SS removes this potential issue by enabling car manufacturers to offer a full ‘region-relevant’ range of content providers through a single software integration. 3SS ensures seamless compatibility with Linux, AOSP and Android Automotive Operating systems, enhancing quality, adding features and handling updates. For OEMs racing to meet fast-evolving demand, this single-integration approach can compress what would take years of technical implementations into months."

Modern consumers expect the same seamless streaming experience in their vehicles that they enjoy at home, with instant access to Prime, Spotify, YouTube, and dozens of other platforms. However, integrating each service can be complex in terms of customer experience, integration, ongoing maintenance, and constant compatibility management. 3SS answers this challenge with its single integration approach, including vehicles running older infotainment platforms – helping automotive brands extend the life of units, while still offering new services.

Felix Walter, Head of Automotive for 3SS.explains: “The pace of automotive development has increased as new entrants have driven innovation at unprecedented speed. This risks infotainment installations in vehicles – with years of life left to run – being rendered obsolete by their inability to stream music and video via key providers.

At 3SS we can augment legacy infotainment systems, to integrate streaming services into vehicle systems that car makers had believed were unsuitable for streaming, giving new life to older platforms. This saves money and development cost that can then be steered towards the next generation vehicle.”

3SS's 3Ready platform approach addresses this challenge by serving as an integration layer between automotive manufacturers and content providers, managing the technical complexity, enhancing experiences and simplifying ongoing updates while OEMs focus on vehicle design, safety, and performance. 3SS can already simplify the media partner licencing process, with the company set to announce a ground-breaking level of integration a CES in January 2026.

As ADAS technology continues advancing and traffic congestion shows no signs of abating, the automotive entertainment market represents a significant growth opportunity for manufacturers who can deliver seamless, comprehensive content experiences.



About 3SS: 3SS is a global leader in digital entertainment technology, delivering solutions that create experiences people love. Since 2009, 3SS has been trusted by telcos, pay-TV operators and streamers for its expertise in system integration, software engineering, UI/UX design innovation and solution architecture. The award-winning 3Ready product platform accelerates seamless entertainment service launches across all devices, while empowering customer-centric innovation. Today 3Ready powers 30+ service providers, delivering rich, loyalty-enhancing entertainment hubs with total reach of 70+ million users. Blue-chip operators and innovators worldwide have chosen 3SS technology, including One Hungary (OneTV), A1 Telekom Austria Group, Allente, Altibox, Claro, Elisa Estonia, ENTEL, Norlys, ORS, Proximus, TCC Uruguay, Tele2, TELUS, Vodafone Group and Yes. Expanding beyond the living room, 3SS also delivers next-generation in-vehicle entertainment solutions. The 3Ready Automotive in-car entertainment platform is currently being deployed by leading global OEMs, redefining the connected car experience. Please visit 3ss.tv for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.

