UM State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI holds academic committee meeting

MACAU, November 5 - The State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI (SKL-AMSV) at the University of Macau (UM) held the second meeting of its third academic committee. During the meeting, the committee members conducted a comprehensive review of the laboratory’s latest developments and put forward suggestions for its research direction and the commercialisation of research outcomes.

The meeting was chaired by Liu Ming, director of the Frontier Institute of Chip and System at Fudan University and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Academic committee members in attendance included: Franco Maloberti, Emeritus Professor at the University of Pavia; Yin Shouyi, Wang Zhihua, and Wang Yu, professors at Tsinghua University; Howard Luong, professor at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; U Seng Pan, co-founder and executive director of the Macao Institute of Industrial Technology; Massimo Alioto, professor at the National University of Singapore; Chan Chi Hou, vice-president of City University of Hong Kong; Li Qiang, professor at Hamburg University of Technology; Wu Nanjian, professor at the Institute of Semiconductors, Chinese Academy of Sciences; and Michael Kraft, professor at KU Leuven.

The meeting featured presentations on the laboratory’s research findings, as well as closed-door discussions and evaluation reports. Mak Pui In, director of SKL-AMSV, presented updates on the laboratory’s developments and research output, including the publication of research papers, the establishment of joint laboratories, and initiatives to promote microelectronics education and industrial integration. Liu praised SKL-AMSV’s achievements in research, talent cultivation, and community service. The academic committee recommended that the laboratory should focus more on achieving original technological breakthroughs, strengthening industry-academia collaboration, promoting technology transfer, innovation and entrepreneurship, and fostering international cooperation and talent attraction and development.

The meeting was also attended by U U Sang, president of the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) of Macao; Chan Kong On, senior manager of the Science and Technology Development and Cooperation Department of FDCT; Rui Martins, vice rector of UM and director of the Institute of Microelectronics (IME); Sin Sai Weng, deputy director of SKL-AMSV; Law Man Kay, laboratory infrastructure coordinator of SKL-AMSV; Zhu Yan, industrial collaboration coordinator of SKL-AMSV; and Chan Chi Hang, coordinator of microelectronics GBA branches of SKL-AMSV.