CE attends opening of 8th China International Import Expo in Shanghai

MACAU, November 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, has today attended in Shanghai the opening ceremony of the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum. Premier of the State Council, Mr Li Qiang, delivered the keynote address at the ceremony.

Following the opening ceremony, Mr Sam joined other guests in accompanying Premier Li on an inspection tour to the China Pavilion at the 8th CIIE. At the Macao exhibition area within the China Pavilion, the Chief Executive briefed Premier Li on the Macao exhibition content, and gave a comprehensive update on the development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

The theme of the Macao exhibition area is “diversified development with openness and inclusiveness”. It highlights: the continuous enhancement of the efficacy of the MSAR’s governance; the steady advancement of Macao’s appropriate economic diversification; the MSAR’s development progress as a high-quality platform for opening up; and the maintenance of Macao’s social harmony and stability.

The 8th CIIE runs for six consecutive days at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, in Shanghai.

In addition to the Macao exhibition area in the China Pavilion, the MSAR Government is represented in two other exhibition areas. They are: the “Pavilion of Food and Beverage from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries”, located within the Agricultural Food Products exhibition area; and the “Service Trade Exhibition Area – Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries’ Professional Service Pavilion”, in the Trade in Services exhibition area. These showcase “Made in Macao” and Macao-branded food and drink products, and those from Portuguese-speaking countries. Also to be found there are professional services including consultation on legal and tax matters related to the MSAR, and contract processing for products from Portuguese-speaking countries.

During the expo, promotional efforts are focusing on the MSAR Government’s newly-launched “Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy”, with advisory services provided to attract eligible international brands to establish their first stores in Macao.

The MSAR Government delegation attending the opening ceremony also included the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive's Office, Ms Chan Kak. The delegation’s special guests were: Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the MSAR, Mr Lyu Yuyin; and the Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the MSAR, Mr Liu Decheng.

While in Shanghai, Mr Sam also attended the welcoming banquet of the 8th CIIE, held in the evening on Tuesday (4 November). Mr Sam was concluding his Shanghai engagements this afternoon before returning to Macao.