Buraidah Mall

🏗️ Project Announcement: Buraidah Tijan Mall, Qassim

SAUDI ARABIA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynx Contracting is proud to announce the commencement of our latest landmark project — Buraidah Tijan Mall — located in Qassim, with a built-up area of 85,842 m².Developed for Tijan Fund Real Estate Company, this modern retail and lifestyle destination is set to become one of Qassim’s most vibrant urban landmarks — bringing together world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences in one iconic space.At Lynx Contracting, we are committed to building spaces that reflect innovation, quality, and sustainability — transforming visionary concepts into architectural excellence.Stay tuned as we bring this remarkable project to life — redefining the commercial landscape of Qassim.

