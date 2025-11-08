XIAN, SHAANXI, CHINA, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the global market for processed foods, maintaining the color, flavor, and microbial safety of high-viscosity products such as tomato paste is a key challenge for producers. Achieving this requires precise, durable, and sterile packaging equipment capable of handling large volumes under strict aseptic conditions.Xi’an Shibo Fluid Technology Co., Ltd. (SBFT), with nearly two decades of industry experience, has become a recognized leader in Bag-in-Box (BIB) and Bag-in-Drum (BID) filling technologies in China. Among its advanced product lines, the company’s China Leading Aseptic BID Tomato Paste Filling Machine represents the culmination of its research and engineering expertise in aseptic bulk packaging.The company’s ASP series — including models such as the ASP200 for drum filling — is designed to handle viscous products like tomato paste, fruit purées, and concentrates. Each system integrates precise metering, robust sterilization-in-place (SIP) technology, and advanced filling valves to maintain product consistency and sterility. These features ensure that the filled products achieve extended, non-refrigerated shelf life, essential for efficient international transportation and storage.I. Industry Trends and Market Outlook: Expanding Aseptic Bulk ProcessingThe global demand for processed food ingredients continues to grow, driven by rising consumer expectations for convenience, safety, and product stability. This growth places aseptic packaging technology at the center of food manufacturing and export operations.A. Rising Global Demand for Processed IngredientsTomato paste, fruit purées, and high-solids concentrates form the foundation of the modern food processing supply chain, serving as key inputs for sauces, ready-to-eat meals, and beverages. Producers worldwide rely on aseptic bulk filling systems to preserve quality without refrigeration, enabling cost-effective international trade. The efficiency and sterility of machines like SBFT’s Aseptic BID Tomato Paste Filling Machine have become integral to maintaining product integrity during global distribution.B. The Importance of High-Viscosity Aseptic FillingHigh-viscosity products such as tomato paste require specialized technology distinct from that used for low-viscosity liquids. These materials demand high-pressure pumping systems and customized nozzles to ensure smooth, accurate filling without damaging the product’s texture. Aseptic conditions must be maintained throughout the process to prevent microbial contamination. Equipment manufacturers are therefore focusing on solutions that combine pressure control with aseptic precision — an area in which SBFT has built considerable expertise.C. Traceability and Food Safety ComplianceAs global food safety regulations become more stringent, producers increasingly prioritize traceable and easily sterilized equipment. Buyers seek machinery that aligns with international hygiene and validation standards, supporting long-term reliability. SBFT’s design philosophy, guided by the principle of achieving “European-quality machinery,” reflects this focus on safety and compliance.D. Efficiency in High-Volume PackagingBulk filling for 200-liter drums and 1000-liter containers requires exceptional accuracy to avoid product loss. Automation plays a central role in meeting these efficiency targets, reducing manual labor while maintaining precision. SBFT’s automated BIB and BID systems are engineered to support consistent output and minimize downtime, making them valuable assets for high-volume food production.II. Global Verification: Quality Credentials and Exhibition PresenceSBFT’s approach to international collaboration emphasizes transparency, technical validation, and adherence to established quality standards. The company’s ongoing participation in global trade exhibitions provides a platform for demonstrating its technological developments and connecting with partners in key regional markets.A. Active Engagement at International ExhibitionsSBFT regularly participates in industry exhibitions, enabling direct engagement with global buyers and industry experts. The company’s recent appearances include:PROPAK / ALLPACK / FHM (Asia): Showcasing packaging solutions across growing Asian markets with strong demand for processed liquid foods.CIBUS / GULFOOD Machinery (Europe and Middle East): Presenting its aseptic drum filling systems to leading food manufacturers and distributors.WINE TECH: Highlighting precision filling technology adaptable to various liquid applications, from high-viscosity foods to beverages requiring strict hygiene standards.These events serve as key platforms for sharing knowledge, demonstrating performance, and fostering long-term partnerships within the international packaging and processing community.B. Certified Quality Assurance (CE Mark)SBFT obtained the CE Certificate in 2013, confirming compliance with European Economic Area health, safety, and environmental protection standards. This certification underscores the company’s capability to produce machinery that meets the expectations of global markets. It also reflects a continuous commitment to quality management and the responsible design of industrial filling systems for the food and beverage sectors.III. Technical Strength and Product VersatilitySBFT’s growth is grounded in its dedication to continuous development, engineering precision, and a clear operational philosophy focused on long-term customer trust.A. Expertise and Engineering CommitmentSince its founding in 2006, SBFT has specialized in BIB and BID systems, focusing its R&D resources on improving machine performance and aseptic reliability. The company’s sustained focus on a single technological domain enables consistent product refinement and responsiveness to evolving market needs.B. Technological Capabilities: The ASP SeriesThe ASP series represents SBFT’s primary line of aseptic equipment, designed for both food-grade and industrial applications.Aseptic Systems: Models such as ASP100, ASP100AUTO, ASP200 (bag-in-drum), and ASP300 (tonnage filler) are optimized for sterile filling of high-viscosity and temperature-sensitive products.Versatile Capacity: The systems accommodate a range of volumes, from 220-liter drums to 1000-liter containers, supporting both medium-scale producers and large industrial operations.Precision and Control: Each model integrates temperature and flow-rate management to maintain product quality during filling, ensuring consistency from batch to batch.C. Broad Application RangeSBFT’s aseptic and non-aseptic filling systems are used across multiple sectors, including:High-Viscosity Foods: Tomato paste, fruit purées, and concentrated beverages.Dairy and Protein Products: Liquid egg, milk, and ice cream mix.General Liquids: Wine, edible oils, and coffee extracts.Industrial Liquids: Chemicals, additives, and liquid fertilizers.This range highlights the flexibility of SBFT’s solutions and their adaptability to various processing requirements.D. Long-Term Customer ValueSBFT’s design and production approach focuses on equipment longevity and ease of maintenance. By ensuring high precision, robust construction, and dependable performance, the company supports customers in achieving stable production output and reduced operating costs. Its systems are developed with an emphasis on meeting practical needs rather than marketing metrics, reflecting a consistent, engineering-led philosophy.ConclusionIn a global environment that demands both food safety and production efficiency, aseptic packaging has become indispensable. SBFT’s expertise in Bag-in-Drum and Bag-in-Box filling systems positions the company among the leading solution providers in China’s processing equipment industry.Through its certified manufacturing standards, consistent participation in international exhibitions, and continued investment in specialized R&D, Xi’an Shibo Fluid Technology Co., Ltd. demonstrates a sustained commitment to advancing the reliability and performance of aseptic filling technologies.These innovations support food producers in delivering safe, stable, and high-quality products across global supply chains — from farm processing facilities to the end consumer.Website: https://www.bibfiller.com/

