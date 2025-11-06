Corundum Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Corundum Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Corundum Market?

The size of the corundum market has been expanding consistently in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $2.64 billion in 2024 to $2.75 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The notable expansion during the historic period can be credited to the substantial surge in industrialization, the development of the electronics sector, a rise in disposable income, enhanced demand for industrial products and luxury items, along with sustainable practices guided by regulatory policies.

Over the next several years, the corundum market is projected to experience robust growth, with a predicted value of $3.37 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth in the near future can be ascribed to factors such as rising need for electronics, eco-friendly mining and production methods, the utilization of corundum in abrasives, growing interest in colored gemstones, and escalations in renewable energy investments. Some of the key trends to watch out for within this forecast period would entail growth in the medical applications of corundum, breakthroughs in synthetic corundum production, a rising trend in lab-manufactured gemstones, increased funding in research & development, and progressions in technology related to manufacturing processes.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Corundum Global Market Growth?

The corundum market is set to grow, propelled by the escalating demand for gemstones. Crystals that have been cut and polished for their rarity and beauty, gemstones are widely used in jewelry and ornamentation. The burgeoning demand is stimulated by increasing consumer fascination with luxury and bespoke jewelry, higher disposable incomes, and the growing impact of fashion trends. Corundum, particularly in the form of ruby and sapphire due to their outstanding hardness and brilliant colors, is a popular choice for gemstones. These gemstones, valued for their aesthetics and longevity, are highly prized in the jewelry industry. For example, in July 2024, Rapaport USA Inc, a US-based firm focused on the diamond and jewelry sector, revealed that 41.9 million carats of diamonds, worth $3.55 billion, were produced in Russia in 2022 at an average value of $85 per carat. The previous year saw the production of 37.3 million carats of rough in Russia. As such, the rising demand for gemstones is fueling the expansion of the corundum market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Corundum Market?

Major players in the Corundum include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A

• IMERYS S.A.

• Swarovski AG

• Mirka Abrasives Inc.

• Asahi Diamond Industrial

• H.C. Starck

• Washington Mills

• Almatis

• RIKEN Corundum

• Norton Abrasives

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Corundum Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the corundum market are producing new and innovative solutions like high-tech gem testing laboratories for providing more accessible and cheaper gem testing services. High-tech gem testing laboratories are state-of-the-art facilities equipped with cutting-edge technology and professional expertise to analyze and authenticate the quality, origin, and characteristics of gemstones. For example, GGTL Laboratories, a gemological lab based in Switzerland, introduced the GGTL Gemlab (Belgium) Gem Testing Laboratory located in Antwerp in February 2023. This lab utilizes modern technology for the efficient and precise analysis of melee-sized gemstones and provides all-encompassing testing services, such as authenticity confirmation and origin identification for sapphires and rubies in the corundum market.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Corundum Market Report?

The corundum market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Brown Fused Alumina, White Fused Alumina, Other Types

2) By Variety: Emery, Ruby, Sapphire

3) By Application: Jewelry, Abrasive, Refractory, Mineral, Electrical And Electronics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Brown Fused Alumina: Standard Brown Fused Alumina, High-Grade Brown Fused Alumina, Super Fine Brown Fused Alumina

2) By White Fused Alumina: Standard White Fused Alumina, High-Grade White Fused Alumina, Microfine White Fused Alumina

3) By Other Types: Tabular Alumina, High-Alumina Content Corundum, Black Fused Alumina, Pink Fused Alumina, Specialty Corundum Blends

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Corundum Industry?

In 2024, the market for corundum was primarily dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The other areas included in the corundum market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

