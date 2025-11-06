Aluminum Die Casting Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Aluminum Die Casting Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Aluminum Die Casting Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Aluminum Die Casting Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, there has been a substantial increase in the size of the aluminum die casting market. The market value is projected to augment from $60.92 billion in 2024 to $64.87 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The notable growth in the historical period can be ascribed to several factors including, the expanded use of die-casting components, upswing in vehicle sales, surge in demand for passenger cars, an escalation in industrialization, and heightened urbanization.

Projected to experience considerable growth in the coming years, the aluminum die casting market's size is expected to reach $85.15 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period is predominantly due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), amplified urbanization, expansion of the consumer electronics sector, rising demand for high-strength and lightweight castings, as well as growing sustainable energy initiatives. The forecast period also sees significant trends like casting methods, automation, the use of sophisticated simulation and modeling tools, computer-aided design(CAD), progression in die-casting technology, and the advent of additive manufacturing techniques.

Download a free sample of the aluminum die casting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15508&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Aluminum Die Casting Market Landscape?

The growth of the aluminum die casting market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating demand for automobiles. The automobile sector encompasses industries engaged in the designing, producing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles. Various factors, such as changes in mobility preferences, low interest rates, and the need to replace old vehicles, have increased the demand for automobiles. Aluminum die casting employed in the automobile industry allows manufacturers to create lighter, tougher, and more fuel-efficient vehicles, all while adhering to rigorous performance and safety standards. In February 2024, a report by the Belgium-based non-governmental organization, the European Federation for Transport and Environment, revealed that SUV sales had exceeded 1 million in 2023, reflecting a 23% increase from 2022, and constituting an expanding segment of overall car sales. As such, the growth of the aluminum die casting market is being propelled by the rising demand for automobiles.

Who Are The Top Players In The Aluminum Die Casting Market?

Major players in the Aluminum Die Casting include:

• Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

• Alcoa Corporation

• Rheinmetall Automotive AG

• Arconic Corporation

• Nemak SAB De CV

• GF Casting Solutions

• Amsted Industries Incorporated

• Martinrea International Inc.

• The Bühler Holding AG

• Rockman Industries Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aluminum Die Casting Market?

Leading businesses in the aluminum diecasting market are prioritizing strategic partnerships to enhance their market revenue. Inter-company collaboration is vital for achieving strategic goals in the creation and provision of innovative aluminum die casting solutions across different sectors such as automotive, construction, and consumer goods. As an example, GF Casting Solutions, an aluminum and other superalloys production company based in Switzerland, entered into a cooperative agreement with Bocar Group, a Mexican automotive supplier that specializes in aluminum die-casting and machining, in May 2022. Their collaboration intends to merge their skill sets in the global high-pressure die casting market, with an emphasis on manufacturing lightweight components for the mobility and energy sectors. Their cooperative effort is particularly intended to apply their aluminum die casting expertise in designing new lightweight elements essential for eco-friendly vehicles.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Aluminum Die Casting Market

The aluminum die casting market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Casting Process: High Pressure Die Casting, Low Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Gravity Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

2) By Chamber Process: Hot Chamber Aluminum Die Casing, Cold Chamber Aluminum Die Casting

3) By End User: Automotive Components, Pumps And Valves, Industrial Component, Engineering Components, Construction, Packaging, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By High Pressure Die Casting: Hot Chamber Die Casting, Cold Chamber Die Casting

2) By Low Pressure Die Casting: Gas Assisted Low Pressure Die Casting, Water Assisted Low Pressure Die Casting

3) By Vacuum Die Casting: Vacuum Assisted High Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Assisted Low Pressure Die Casting

4) By Gravity Die Casting: Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting

5) By Squeeze Die Casting: Cold Chamber Squeeze Die Casting, Hot Chamber Squeeze Die Casting

View the full aluminum die casting market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aluminum-die-casting-global-market-report

Aluminum Die Casting Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market for aluminum die casting. It is anticipated that North America will witness the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report on the aluminum die casting market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aluminum Die Casting Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Processed Alumina And Aluminum Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/processed-alumina-and-aluminum-global-market-report

Aluminum Casting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aluminum-casting-global-market-report

Special Die And Tool Die Set Jig And Fixture Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/special-die-and-tool-die-set-jig-and-fixture-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.