Metal Fabrication Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

Metal Fabrication Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Metal Fabrication Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Metal Fabrication Market Through 2025?

The size of the metal fabrication market has been witnessing a stable growth over the past years. It's projected to rise from $21.7 billion in 2024 to $22.55 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. This growth observed in the historical period is a result of factors such as the need for agricultural machinery manufacturing, expansion of the renewable energy sector, the rise in urbanization, development in marine and shipbuilding sectors, and the demand for metal furniture and fixtures.

In the coming years, the metal fabrication market size is projected to experience consistent growth, reaching $26.17 billion in 2029 with a 3.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the forecast period can be linked to a surge in demand from the automotive industry, the requirement for metal signage and marketing materials, and the need to replace outdated infrastructure, especially in the electronics industry's metal enclosures. Key trends within the forecast period consist of the incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in fabrication procedures, growth of manufacturing sectors, advancements in metal alloy technology, infrastructure progress, and the broadening scope of the construction industry.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Metal Fabrication Market?

The growth of the metal fabrication market is anticipated to be fueled by the expansion of the construction industry. The construction sector encompasses a vast array of tasks, including planning, design, development, building, refurbishing, and upkeep of physical structures and facilities. The versatility and customizability of metal fabrication make it a crucial component in the construction industry, providing both structural and aesthetic features for buildings. For example, in November 2023, new construction activities in the UK surged by £18,161 million ($19.96 million) in 2022 according to data from the Office for National Statistics. This includes a 16.8% growth in private sector projects and a 13.1% increase in public sector initiatives. Hence, the booming construction industry is projected to stimulate the expansion of the metal fabrication market.

Which Players Dominate The Metal Fabrication Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Metal Fabrication include:

• Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.

• Kaman Corporation

• Mayville Engineering Comp. Inc.

• O’Neal Manufacturing Services

• BTD Manufacturing Inc.

• Ironform Corporation

• Kapco Metal Stamping

• Standard Iron & Wire Works Inc.

• CGI Automated Manufacturing

• Hartwell Manufacturing

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Metal Fabrication Market In The Future?

Major enterprises in the metal fabrication sector are focusing on innovative progress, like digital sheet metal forming technology, to maintain competitiveness and cater to shifting market demands. This technology enables direct shaping of standard sheet metal from a digital design file on demand, cutting out the need for conventional stamping presses, custom tools, molds, or dies. For example, in September 2022, Desktop Metal, an American manufacturing firm, launched the Figur G15, a pioneering digital sheet metal forming technology. It stands as the first commercially available machine tool platform that can shape sheet metal on demand without the requirement for custom tooling. The Figur G15 employs the digital sheet forming (DSF) technology that is still patent-pending, featuring a software-driven ceramic toolhead on an XY gantry that can mold sheet metal with a force of up to 2,000 lbs. In essence, the Figur G15 presents a budget-friendly, flexible, and fast solution for digital sheet metal forming.

Global Metal Fabrication Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The metal fabrication market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cutting, Machining, Welding, Bending, Other Types

2) By Material Type: Steel, Aluminum, Others Material Type

3) By End-Use Industry: Manufacturing, Power And Utilities, Construction, Oil And Gas, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Cutting: Laser Cutting, Plasma Cutting, Waterjet Cutting, Flame Cutting, Mechanical Cutting

2) By Machining: CNC Machining, Turning, Milling, Drilling, Grinding, Electrical Discharge Machining (EDM)

3) By Welding: Arc Welding, MIG Welding (Metal Inert Gas), TIG Welding (Tungsten Inert Gas), Resistance Welding, Laser Welding, Spot Welding, Submerged Arc Welding (SAW)

4) By Bending: Manual Bending, CNC Bending, Press Brake Bending, Roll Bending

5) By Other Types: Casting, Stamping, Forging, Extrusion, Forming, Punching, Assembly

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Metal Fabrication Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the metal fabrication market, expecting to see growth in the future. As per the metal fabrication market report, various regions were surveyed which included Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

