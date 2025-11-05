Health hosts High-Level AU-EU Steering Meeting on Health, 5 Nov

The AU-EU Partnership on Health will this Wednesday (5 November) convene a high-level meeting to renew their strategic and wide-ranging partnership on health based on the principles of equity, security, and resilience, lay the groundwork for deeper cooperation ahead of the G20 Health Ministers Meeting, the AU-EU Summit in Luanda, Angola (November 24-25) and start a new phase in their 25-year collaboration.

Key results of this collaboration include the procurement and donation of 215,000 vaccine doses to support Africa CDC in addressing the mpox outbreak in Africa, stronger regulatory systems at the continental and national level to ensure that all Africans can access safe and effective medicines and vaccines and, in South Africa, the establishment of the mRNA Technology Transfer hub, which aims to improve health and health security by establishing sustainable regional production of mRNA-based health products.

The high-level strategic meeting — hosted by South Africa’s Ministry of Health and co-chaired by the African Union Commission, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the European Commission, and the government of Belgium — brings together key continental, regional, and national stakeholders, including an anticipated 30 delegates representing 15 countries, 4 regional bodies, and 11 continental institutions.

The day-long discussion will ensure strategic alignment, informing and building consensus on health priorities and identifying areas of convergence around global health architecture and health financing. Specifically, Africa and Europe reaffirm their commitment to advancing Universal Health Coverage through sustainable, country-led health financing, building on Africa’s leadership.

Some of the key stakeholders to participate in the discussions include Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Director General Dr. Jean Kaseya), African Medicines Agency (Director General Dr. Mimi Darko), the European Commission, and Ambassadors and representatives from multiple European Union Member States. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, South Africa Minister of Health, will deliver opening remarks.

