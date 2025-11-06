The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Seamless Pipes Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $301.12 Billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $301.12 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Seamless Pipes Market Through 2025?

Recent years have seen consistent growth in the size of the seamless pipes market. The market is expected to increase from $242.3 billion in 2024 to $248.08 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. This growth during the historic period can be traced back to the robust economic growth in emerging markets and various governmental initiatives aimed at promoting steel and its products, including seamless pipes.

The market size for seamless pipes is anticipated to maintain a stable surge over the next few years, reaching a valuation of $301.12 billion by 2029 with a 5.0% CAGR. This expansion in the projected time frame can be attributed to factors such as the burgeoning oil and gas sector, installation of fresh transmission pipelines, the proliferating chemical industry, and swift industrial growth in the manufacturing sectors. In the same projected period, the predominant trends include concentration on investments in low-emission furnaces, emphasis on creating ingenious technological solutions, focus on the extension of research and development (R&D) facilities, attention towards mergers and acquisitions, and striving towards creating novel and innovative products.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Seamless Pipes Market?

The seamless pipes market is anticipated to be driven forward by the establishment of new transmission pipelines. These large-diameter steel pipelines are involved in transporting crude oil from the gathering systems to the refineries, processing units, or storage facilities. By operating at high temperatures and pressures, transmission pipelines help enhance the seamless pipes market as they transport natural gas from compressor stations and storage facilities to the regulators. In November 2022, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the main agency accountable for collecting, analyzing, and distributing energy-related information in the US, stated that new transmission pipelines that covered around 3 million miles of the mainline were constructed, with even more pipelines currently being developed to link natural gas production regions and storage facilities with consumers.

Which Players Dominate The Seamless Pipes Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Seamless Pipes include:

• Nippon Steel Corporation

• Vallourec SA

• Tenaris SA

• ArcelorMittal

• JFE Holdings, Inc

• Sumitomo Corporation

• Salzgitter AG

• United States Steel Corporation

• TATA Steel

• Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

What Are The Future Trends Of The Seamless Pipes Market?

The focus for prominent corporations in the seamless pipe market is on novel product developments and breakthroughs in technology, including low-carbon emissions technologies. This is in an attempt to uplift sustainability, lessen ecological harm, and comply with changing regulatory norms. Low-carbon emissions involve the drastically reduced release of greenhouse gases, primarily carbon dioxide, into the environment using clean technologies and renewable energy sources. Take the example of ArcelorMittal S.A., the multinational steel manufacturing conglomerate based in Luxembourg that introduced the world's first carbon-emission steel tubes in July 2023. These tubes are created with XCarb® recycled and renewably sourced steel, produced through an Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) that leverages large quantities of scrap and 100% renewable electricity. It's a practice that considerably curtails the carbon footprint in comparison to conventional steelmaking techniques.

Global Seamless Pipes Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The seamless pipes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hot Finished Seamless Pipes, Cold Drawn Seamless Pipes

2) By Materials: Steel And Alloys, Copper And Alloys, Nickel And Alloys, Magnesium Alloys, Other Materials

3) By Production Process: Continuous Mandrel Rolling, Mannesmann Plug Mill Process, Cross-Roll Piercing, Pilger Rolling

4) By Application: Oil And Gas, Building And Construction, Power Generation, Automotive, Aviation, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hot Finished Seamless Pipes: Carbon Steel Hot Finished Pipes, Alloy Steel Hot Finished Pipes, Stainless Steel Hot Finished Pipes

2) By Cold Drawn Seamless Pipes: Carbon Steel Cold Drawn Pipes, Alloy Steel Cold Drawn Pipes, Stainless Steel Cold Drawn Pipes, Other Materials

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Seamless Pipes Market?

In 2024, the seamless pipes market was dominated by North America, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the forthcoming period. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

