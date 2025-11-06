Nickel-Based Superalloys Market Size Worth $13.38 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Nickel-Based Superalloys Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size of nickel-based superalloys has witnessed a robust growth. The market value is projected to surge from $8.79 billion in 2024 to $9.51 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This historic growth rate is due to several factors including the expansion of the automotive sector, surging demand for electric cars, advancements in aviation fuel efficiency, growing needs for lngot metallurgy across different industries, and enhanced fuel economy and performance.

Predictions suggest a robust increase in the nickel-based superalloys market size over the forthcoming years. By 2029, the market is anticipated to reach a staggering $13.38 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) standing at 8.9%. This uptick in the prediction period is credited to the escalating demand from the aerospace sector for light-weight alloys, increasing emphasis on renewable energy, growing necessities for highly efficient materials and the expanding use of gas turbines in the realm of power generation, in conjunction with the heightened requirement for advanced materials. Key trends that dominate the projection period involve technological progress, advancements in 3D printing for complex superalloy constituents, the evolution of intricate geometries, the emergence of next-generation aircraft, and noteworthy improvements in alloy design.

What Are The Factors Driving The Nickel-Based Superalloys Market?

The surge in the aerospace industry is anticipated to foster the evolution of the nickel-based superalloy markets in the future. The aerospace industry encompasses enterprises engaged in designing, manufacturing, and preserving aircraft, spacecraft, along with their associated systems and apparatus. The burgeoning demand for the aerospace industry is spurred by the growth in worldwide air travel, fuelled by the escalating middle-class population and the thrust for succeeding generation fuel-efficient aircraft to conform to stringent environmental norms. Nickel-based superalloys are crucial in the aerospace sector because of their extraordinary characteristics, facilitating high functionality in extreme scenarios. For example, in September 2023, as per the data released by the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), a US-based representative organization for manufacturers and suppliers of civil, military, and business aircraft, there was a 6.7% growth in sales in the American aerospace and defense sector in 2022, breaching the $952 billion mark, which was an increase from 2021. Hence, the development of the aerospace and power industries is propelling the expansion of the nickel-based superalloys market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Nickel-Based Superalloys Market?

Major players in the Nickel-Based Superalloys include:

• CMK Corporation

• BaoSteel

• Thyssenkrupp Aerospace

• Sandvik Materials Technology

• Outokumpu Oyj.

• Aperam S.A.

• Fushun Special Steel Co Ltd.

• Precision Castparts Corp.

• Howmet Aerospace Inc.

• Walsin Lihwa Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Nickel-Based Superalloys Industry?

Renowned companies in the nickel-based superalloy market are pivotal in pushing innovation, emphasizing technologies such as nickel ultra-high-temperature superalloys to cater to the escalating demand for superior performance in crucial sectors like aerospace and power production. Nickel ultra-high-temperature superalloys are pioneering materials made to endure severe temperatures and abrasive circumstances. For circa, in July 2024, Alloyed and Aubert & Duval, a French metallurgical corporation, introduced a unique nickel superalloy dubbed ABD-1000AM, exclusively engineered for additive manufacturing. This alloy possesses an unmatched capability to resist temperatures soaring beyond 1000°C in its aged-hardened condition. The astounding ultra-high-temperature alloy claims a relative density surpassing 99.9%, a considerable gamma prime phase fraction of 55%, and stress rupture life comparable to the cast alloy Ni247LC. Alloyed's Alloys-by-Design platform facilitated this advancement with Aubert & Duval supplying the required powder feedstock.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Nickel-Based Superalloys Market Share?

The nickel-based superalloys market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Nickel-Copper, Nickel-Chromium, Nickel-Molybdenum, Other Types

2) By Form: Cast, Wrought

3) By Base Element: Cobalt, Rhenium, Tantalum, Tungsten

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors And Traders

5) By End-Use Industry: Aerospace, Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Other End Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Nickel-Copper: Monel Alloys, K-500 Alloys

2) By Nickel-Chromium: Inconel Alloys, Hastelloy Alloys

3) By Nickel-Molybdenum: Hastelloy B, Alloy C-276

4) By Other Types: Nickel-Iron, Nickel-Titanium

What Are The Regional Trends In The Nickel-Based Superalloys Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific held the dominant position in the nickel-based superalloys market. The market report for nickel-based superalloys includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

