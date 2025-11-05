Matuse Launches the Scipio 2.0: The Next Frontier in Wetsuit Innovation

Matuse launches the Scipio 2.0, featuring new chamberZERO™ technology — an evolution of the brand’s blackZERO design that minimizes heat loss, enhances flexibility, and sets a new standard for wetsuit performance.

The Scipio 2.0 with chamberZERO is the lightest, warmest, and most flexible wetsuit we’ve ever built.” — Matt Larson, co-founder of Matuse

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matuse , the global leader in performance wetsuits and sustainable design, proudly introduces the Scipio 2.0 , powered by Matuse Innovative Technology (MIT), also known as chamberZERO. Representing the next frontier in wetsuit innovation, the Scipio 2.0 builds on the success of the original Scipio blackZERO to deliver unmatched warmth, flexibility, and comfort.By combining Matuse’s proven non-water-absorbing blackZERO material with strategically placed open chambers, the Scipio 2.0 significantly slows heat loss and enhances thermal retention. The science is simple: by reducing the movement of water and air within the suit and minimizing cold-water entry from the outside, the body maintains its core temperature more efficiently.“Every product we create starts with a simple question: how can we make it better for our users and for the planet?” said Matt Larson, co-founder of Matuse. “The Scipio 2.0 with chamberZERO is the answer to that question. It’s the lightest, warmest, and most flexible wetsuit we’ve ever built. Simply put, it is art and function working together in perfect balance.”Key Benefits- Unmatched Warmth: Open chambers create a stable, warm environment that maximizes thermal insulation and minimizes radiant heat loss.- Lightweight Design: Pound-for-pound, the Scipio 2.0 is the lightest and warmest wetsuit technology available.- Enhanced Flexibility: Engineered for superior range of motion, this suit delivers comfort and performance in every condition.With the Scipio 2.0, Matuse continues to redefine what’s possible in wetsuit engineering. Designed for peak performance in cold-water environments, it delivers lasting warmth and freedom of movement through a minimalist, purpose-built design.The Scipio 2.0 is now available at Matuse.com About MatuseFounded in 2006 in San Diego, California, Matuse is dedicated to crafting premium wetsuits and waterwear defined by the philosophy of art and function. Known for its innovative materials and responsible design ethos, Matuse’s technologies—including Geoprene, blackZERO, and now chamberZERO—deliver superior performance, sustainability, and comfort. Built for athletes, adventurers, and ocean stewards, Matuse products set the standard for modern water sports gear.

