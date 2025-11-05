Saskatchewan Highway Patrol Investigation Leads To Seizure of 46 Kilograms of Methamphetamine and 4.2 Million Cigarettes

CANADA, November 5 - Released on November 4, 2025

Recent successful investigations by the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP), including a major seizure of illicit drugs and contraband cigarettes, are highlighting the growing impact of the SHP in enhancing public safety across the province. SHP officers continue to play a key role in traffic enforcement, commercial vehicle safety and supporting broader law enforcement efforts in Saskatchewan.

On October 29, 2025, a westbound commercial vehicle was stopped for a vehicle safety inspection at the Langham weigh scale station near Saskatoon. Upon further inspection, it was determined that the vehicle was carrying illicit drugs and contraband cigarettes. RCMP was immediately engaged and laid charges in the investigation, which led to the seizure of approximately 46 kilograms of methamphetamine and approximately 4.2 million unstamped cigarettes.

"Thank you to the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol for your work to keep our province safe and remove these harmful drugs from communities," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "Their work, alongside RCMP and other law enforcement agencies, help keep drugs off our streets and make Saskatchewan communities safe and secure."

This significant seizure of illicit tobacco prevents the loss of supportive tax revenue, worth nearly $1.2 million, which supports investments in classrooms, care and communities.

SHP continues to support road safety through strong enforcement, collaboration and education. SHP officers have placed 33 per cent of inspected vehicles out-of-service this year due to safety or compliance concerns as part of its ongoing enforcement efforts.

SHP is part of Provincial Protective Services (PPS), which ensure the protection of people, natural resources and infrastructure in Saskatchewan. PPS unites SHP, conservation, Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) officers, prisoner transport and court security deputy sheriffs, and Wascana Park community safety officers under a single organizational structure.

The province continues to invest in policing and enforcement initiatives that enhance public safety and protect Saskatchewan families. In 2025-26, the Government of Saskatchewan invested $666,000 to hire six additional SHP weigh scale officers, to enhance the focus on commercial vehicle safety and help disrupt the transportation of contraband and illicit substance.

