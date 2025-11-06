iBoost Talent Is Breaking Ground: Unveiling a Game-Changing Staffing Franchise Model on DEC 10, 2025

This franchisee-first model was built by staffing industry experts (300 years of combined experience) to help top performers build scalable staffing businesses.

We're having a blast ramping up to award our first franchise owners. Just like us, they'll be committing themselves to staffing success WITH the iBoost Talent Development Team! No one goes it alone.” — Don G. King

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iBoost Talent, a next-generation staffing franchise company, today announced their first webinar will be open to the public on December 10, 2025, at Noon Eastern Time: " Is Staffing Franchising Right for Me? Build a Legacy. Have a Blast Entrepreneurial-minded professionals with staffing industry expertise are exploring staffing franchise ownership with a “no-fluff approach.”This interactive webinar will give attendees an inside look at iBoost Talent’s franchisee-first model — a system built by industry veterans to empower high performers with the freedom, technology, and mentorship needed to build scalable staffing businesses.“We’re not here to pitch another franchise,” said Don G. King, founder of iBoost Talent. “We’re inviting entrepreneurs to see what it looks like when you combine legacy-building opportunity with unmatched support, innovative systems, and a culture that puts franchisees first.”When asked what makes this staffing franchise different? King added, “I was tired of playing by the old staffing rules. iBoost Talent doesn't follow the staffing playbook — we’re rewriting it so that top performers can experience freedom, fun, and real success.”What Attendees Can ExpectThis Zoom webinar will feature thought leadership from iBoost’s executive team, offering firsthand insight into how the company’s franchisee-first model helps business owners scale smarter, faster, and more confidently.The December 10 launch event will include the following presentations:The Vision Behind iBoost – Don G. King, FounderA veteran of the staffing industry and founder of Impact Workforce Solutions, Don King is the architect behind iBoost Talent’s franchisee-first model. His career reflects a long-standing commitment to supporting business owners with the tools, systems, and strategic guidance that foster long-term success. In this session, he will share the mindset, mission, and vision that inspired iBoost Talent’s creation and how the brand is redefining what it means to own a staffing business in today’s market.Building a Brand Around Talent – Bill Tasillo, EVP of Franchise DevelopmentWith more than four decades in the staffing and franchising sectors, Bill Tasillo leads franchise development and growth strategy at iBoost Talent. His expertise includes franchise onboarding, expansion planning, and consultative support for both new and seasoned owners. During the webinar, Bill will explore how iBoost’s unique approach attracts high-performing entrepreneurs, builds strong franchise communities, and ensures operational and financial stability from launch through growth.The Mechanics of Support – Vance Tiller, DeveloperWith a career that spans frontline operations to executive leadership, Vance Tiller has helped scale staffing organizations from $32 million to $98 million in annual revenue. His practical experience informs the structure of iBoost Talent’s support systems. In his session, Vance will unpack how iBoost’s back-end systems, proprietary tools, and hands-on mentorship allow franchisees to focus on growth, client success, and long-term profitability.Why People Are AttendingThis webinar is designed for overachievers ready to explore business ownership in a proven, high-growth industry. Attendees will gain valuable insight into the advantages of joining a staffing franchise that prioritizes autonomy, innovation, and measurable support. They will also hear directly from the leadership team responsible for developing one of "the industry’s most dynamic and scalable business models."Webinar Details📅 Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025🕛 Time: Noon Eastern📍 Location: Live Virtual Webinar🎯 Registration: Webinar: Is Staffing Franchising Right for Me? Build a Legacy. Have a BlastAbout iBoost TalentiBoost Talent is a next-generation staffing company . Built on a franchisee-first approach, the model combines staffing services with proprietary human capital solutions to help franchisees deliver greater value, unlock multiple revenue streams, and build scalable businesses. With low startup costs, flexible operations, and ongoing support, iBoost Talent is redefining what’s possible in the staffing industry. Learn more at iBoostTalent.com.

Why the 'i' in iBoost Talent Is More Than a Letter

