Whaling Station Steakhouse Elevates Its Iconic Prime Rib with American Wagyu from Snake River Farms

Prime rib plated at Whaling Station Steakhouse in Monterey featuring American Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms. Guests at Whaling Station Steakhouse can enjoy its signature steaks, classic ambiance and popular Bar Menu available from any seat in the restaurant. Signature cocktails and the popular Bar Menu at Whaling Station Steakhouse are available from any seat throughout the restaurant.

Monterey’s iconic steakhouse now features American Wagyu Prime Rib from Snake River Farms, delivering exceptional richness and flavor.

Our guests deserve the very best, and this is one more way we’re raising the bar on what a great steakhouse experience should be.” — Kevin Phillips, Owner

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Whaling Station Steakhouse , one of Monterey’s most iconic fine dining destinations, has elevated its legendary American Wagyu Prime Rib by featuring premium beef from renowned producer Snake River Farms Known for exceptional marbling, tenderness and depth of flavor, Snake River Farms American Wagyu beef represents the pinnacle of premium American beef. For more than four decades, Snake River Farms has perfected its signature crossbreed of Japanese Wagyu and high-quality American cattle, creating a product celebrated by chefs and steak enthusiasts nationwide.The Whaling Station’s famous Prime Rib now undergoes a four-week aging process before being carefully seasoned and slow roasted, enhancing the richness and buttery texture of the American Wagyu beef while preserving the restaurant’s classic preparation style.“Our guests deserve the very best, and this is one more way we’re raising the bar on what a great steakhouse experience should be,” said Kevin Phillips, owner of The Whaling Station Steakhouse.The new American Wagyu Prime Rib is available in both 12-ounce and 16-ounce cuts, served with the restaurant’s signature accompaniments and prepared using the same meticulous slow-roasting method that has made The Whaling Station a Monterey dining institution for decades.The restaurant is also highlighting Snake River Farms selections throughout featured menu offerings and signature variations, including guest favorites such as Prime Rib Egg Rolls.“Snake River Farms American Wagyu offers a flavor experience that’s simply on another level,” Phillips added. “Our guests deserve the very best, and this is one more way we’re raising the bar on what a great steakhouse experience should be.”Guests can also enjoy The Whaling Station’s popular Bar Menu , available from any seat throughout the restaurant — whether dining in the bar, main dining room or lounge areas — offering everything from signature bites and steaks to classic cocktails and wines.Located just steps from Cannery Row in Monterey, The Whaling Station Steakhouse has been serving guests for more than 50 years and remains one of California’s premier classic steakhouses, known for its timeless atmosphere, award-winning wine list and attentive hospitality.For reservations, menus and information, visit TheWhalingStation.com or call (831) 373-3778.About The Whaling Station SteakhouseLocated in the heart of Monterey near Cannery Row, The Whaling Station Steakhouse has served as one of the Central Coast’s most celebrated dining destinations for more than five decades. Known for exceptional steaks, classic ambiance and warm hospitality, the restaurant continues to offer an elevated steakhouse experience for both visitors and locals alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.