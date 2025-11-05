Liks Ice Cream Transitions to New Local Owners, Preserving a 49-Year Denver Legacy

Denver’s iconic Liks Ice Cream passes to new owners Kari and Justin Anderson, ensuring the beloved brand’s legacy and community spirit live on.

We wanted to be part of something that truly matters to Denver, a business with history, heart, and potential. We’re honored to keep serving the community that’s made Liks an enduring local favorite.” — Kari Anderson

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly five decades as one of Denver’s most cherished neighborhood staples, Liks Ice Cream has officially passed to new ownership. The handcrafted ice cream brand, founded in 1976 and known for its Capitol Hill charm, second location in Conifer, and growing wholesale and manufacturing operation, will continue under the stewardship of Kari and Justin Anderson, local entrepreneurs committed to maintaining its spirit while expanding its reach and market presence.Longtime owners Jay and Leslie Thompson, who have guided and grown the business for many years, decided to retire and approached the transition with care and intention. Rather than simply accepting the highest offer, they wanted to ensure Liks would remain true to its roots as a place where families gather, locals connect, and tradition continues. Working with Sagewood , a Colorado-based business advisory firm, the Thompsons identified the Andersons as the right fit: owners who valued both the legacy and the opportunity ahead.“When we first started thinking about retirement, we honestly didn’t know where to begin. We’d had interest before, but it never felt right; this business means too much to too many people. With Sagewood’s guidance, we were able to take our time and find buyers who understand that Liks isn’t just ice cream, it’s part of the Denver story.”Kari sums it up well: “We wanted to be part of something that truly matters to Denver, a business with history, heart, and potential. Liks is all of that and more. We’re honored to carry forward what Jay and Leslie have built and to keep serving the community that’s made Liks an enduring local favorite.”Ben Brickweg, CEO and Founder of Sagewood, said, “This kind of handoff represents the best of small business transitions. Jay and Leslie have been excellent stewards of an iconic brand, and Kari and Justin are stepping in with genuine respect for that history. It’s the kind of continuity that keeps Colorado’s entrepreneurial fabric strong.”Both Capitol Hill and Conifer locations will remain open, and the wholesale production side of the business is expected to grow in the coming years as the Andersons invest in new capabilities. For Denver residents, it means the same handcrafted ice cream they’ve loved for decades, with a renewed focus on expanding access and keeping the brand local.The sale of Liks Ice Cream reflects what makes Colorado’s business community so distinctive; locally owned companies passing the torch with purpose, keeping legacy alive while creating space for new energy and ideas.About Liks Ice CreamFounded in 1976, Liks Ice Cream has been handcrafting small-batch ice cream in Denver for nearly five decades. Known for its inventive flavors and neighborhood atmosphere, Liks operates retail shops in Denver’s Capitol Hill and Conifer, along with a wholesale division serving restaurants and retailers throughout Colorado.Sagewood helps business owners prepare, market, and sell their companies with purpose. The firm focuses on thoughtful, owner-led transitions that protect legacy, maximize value, and strengthen the communities those businesses serve.Media ContactsKari AndersonLiks Ice Cream303-321-2370kari@liksicecream.com

