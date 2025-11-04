Bulgaria Golden Visa by Property Investment Gains Global Interest | Golden Homes Bulgaria

Our clients appreciate that the property route offers full ownership, real value, and flexibility, while the fund route provides an institutional investment pathway toward permanent residency.” — Advocate Markov

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bulgaria Golden Visa Program has been in place for several years, but recent developments in European residency regulations have drawn renewed attention to it. According to Golden Homes, a leading Bulgarian real estate and investment advisory firm, the country’s property-based Golden Visa route is now attracting a rising number of international investors seeking a secure and affordable pathway to EU residency.Bulgaria offers two distinct options for foreign investors: one leading to temporary residency and the other to permanent residency and citizenship. These include the Bulgaria Golden Visa by Property Investment , which grants temporary residence through qualifying real estate purchases, and the Bulgaria Golden Visa by Fund Investment , which provides eligibility for permanent residency and, over time, citizenship through participation in a regulated investment fund.The property investment route, requiring a minimum of €312,000, grants investors temporary residence, similar to Portugal’s previous residency model — but at a significantly lower entry threshold. Meanwhile, the fund investment route, requiring a €512,000 contribution into a government-regulated Bulgaria Investment Fund, offers eligibility for permanent residency and eventual Bulgarian citizenship.Both routes are open to non-EU nationals and offer investors the right to reside, work, and study in Bulgaria — an EU member state strategically located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia.Golden Homes: End-to-End Guidance for Global InvestorsGolden Homes Bulgaria, part of Investment Fund Bulgaria AIF , has become a key advisor for international clients navigating the Bulgaria Golden Visa Program. Through its real estate division, Golden Homes offers comprehensive support — from property sourcing and legal due diligence to notarial execution, rental management, and residency filings.“With more investors shifting their focus from Western Europe, Bulgaria stands out for its balance of value, regulation, and opportunity,” said Advocate Vasil Markov, Managing Partner of Golden Homes and Field Officer of the Investment Migration Council (IMC) for Bulgaria.The Bulgaria AIF Fund: A Regulated Pathway to ResidencyFor those pursuing permanent residency, Bulgaria Fund Management EOOD, a registered Fund Manager (AIFM) under EU Directive 2011/61/EU, manages the Bulgaria AIF Fund. The fund invests in Bulgarian-domiciled assets, including listed equities, fixed-income securities, healthcare ventures, and other development projects.Andreas Beikos, Counsel at Bulgaria Fund Management and former Head of the European Investment Bank (EIB) for Bulgaria and the Western Balkans, emphasized the fund’s significance: “The Bulgaria AIF Fund bridges global investors with the country’s real-economy sectors. It combines the advantages of regulated EU investment with the benefits of Bulgaria’s Golden Visa framework. We focus on stability, transparency, and steady performance rather than speculative growth.”The fund has delivered consistent quarterly returns and continues to diversify its portfolio — recently expanding into fixed-income instruments such as TBI Bank bonds, further reinforcing its performance and risk management structure.Bulgaria’s Rising Role in EU Residency ProgramsAs Western European countries, notably Portugal, have tightened or discontinued their Golden Visa schemes, Bulgaria has emerged as a logical successor for investors seeking both value and credibility.The country offers one of Europe’s lowest flat tax rates (10%), a strategic location, and a favorable cost of living, making it attractive for entrepreneurs, investors, and relocating families alike.Real estate in Bulgaria continues to perform strongly, with Sofia, Plovdiv, and Varna leading in both capital appreciation and rental yields. Properties in these markets — from modern city apartments to seaside and ski resort homes — qualify for the Bulgaria Golden Visa by Property Investment, offering both residency and financial upside.A Sustainable Investment Destination“Unlike donation-based residency programs, every euro invested under the Bulgarian scheme remains under the investor’s control,” Markov noted.“Whether through property or fund investment, applicants retain ownership and may liquidate or restructure their investment after the required holding period. This makes the Bulgaria Golden Visa Program one of the most investor-friendly frameworks in Europe.”Golden Homes Bulgaria specializes in real estate and investment consulting, connecting global investors with high-quality Bulgarian properties and Golden Visa–eligible opportunities. As part of Investment Fund Bulgaria AIF, the firm provides full legal, financial, and operational support for property and fund investors pursuing Bulgarian residency and citizenship.

