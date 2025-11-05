Power & Tel Announces Departure of Mike Kruszewski

Power & Tel, a prominent provider of communications infrastructure solutions, announces the departure of Mike Kruszewski, Executive VP of Sales & Marketing

PIPERTON, TN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grateful for Our Time TogetherPower & Tel, a prominent provider of communications infrastructure solutions, announces the departure of Mike Kruszewski, Executive VP of Sales & Marketing. He has decided to pursue a new opportunity that will allow him to be closer to his family. We are grateful for his time and wish him well in his future endeavors. Mike leaves behind an experienced, robust team dedicated to continuing the P&T mission. Moving forward, Matt Spinolo, our President and COO, will take over his responsibilities.For more information about Power & Tel and its leadership team, visit https://www.ptsupply.com/about About Power & TelSince 1963, Power & Tel's extensive distribution system provides an effective way for service providers and contractors to get the range of products needed to build and maintain communication networks. We are a certified Women’s Business Enterprise and Historically Underutilized Business that offers efficient solutions for managing material and transactions, increasing asset visibility, and maximizing resource and facility capacity. At our company headquarters in Piperton, TN, we maintain a commitment to sustainable development goals through ISO 14001:2015 certification. Our branch offices and distribution centers reach from coast to coast throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico, and our export branch serves global customers from Miami. Power & Tel's inventory, experience, and technologies can help you reduce costs within your supply chain and reach your profit objectives. To learn more, visit www.ptsupply.com or call 800-238-7514.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.