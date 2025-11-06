Waratek Announces Pending Launch of IAST to Unify Application Security Testing and Protection

Advantages of Waratek IAST and Waratek RASP (Secure)

Linking Award-winning RASP Technology with Comprehensive App Testing Creates a Powerful Defense-in-Depth Solution

Developers get the immediate feedback they need to write secure code, and security teams gain the assurance that any undiscovered flaws are neutralized in production without code changes.” — Doug Ennis, CEO

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waratek, a leading innovator in application security , today announced the upcoming launch of its Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) solution. Waratek IAST is designed to work in tandem with the company's existing Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) product, creating a unified platform to automate vulnerability detection and protection throughout the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC).The new solution addresses the persistent and costly challenge of flaws discovered late in the development process. Industry data reveals that developers can spend as much as 42% of their time dealing with bad code. Furthermore, fixing bugs after an application is in production can be up to 100 times more expensive than addressing them during the initial design and development phases. These undiscovered vulnerabilities create significant risks, including data breaches, compliance violations, operational downtime, and lasting reputational damage.Waratek IAST has been put through an internal validation using the OWASP Benchmark suite with no configuration or fine-tuning required. It produced zero false positives on all supported OWASP Benchmark test cases and vulnerability categories.Waratek IAST provides a developer-friendly tool that instruments and analyzes application code in real-time as it runs during the testing phase. This "shift-left" approach provides immediate, accurate, and actionable feedback, allowing developers to find and fix security flaws early, dramatically reducing remediation costs and delays."The reactive nature of fixing vulnerable code in the DevOps process is a long-term problem that leads to an increase in zero-day threats," said Doug Ennis, CEO of Waratek. "With Waratek IAST, we're enabling developers to find and fix vulnerabilities in real-time as they code.”“Combining this with our powerful RASP solution offers a profound advantage: a seamless, automated loop of detection and protection. Developers get the immediate feedback they need to write secure code from the start, and security teams gain the assurance that any undiscovered flaws are neutralized in production without needing urgent code changes. This integrated approach allows organizations to secure their applications from development to runtime, all within one platform."A Layered Security ApproachInteractive Application Security Testing (IAST) works from within a running application to identify vulnerabilities. It combines the strengths of static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST) analysis to deliver more accurate results with fewer false positives. Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) also operates inside the application, but it functions in the production environment. By understanding the application's correct behavior, it can instantly detect and block malicious activity and exploits in real-time.The integration of Waratek's IAST and RASP solutions offers a comprehensive, layered defense, providing continuous monitoring and protection from the earliest stages of development through to live deployment.The High Cost of Flawed CodeUndiscovered software vulnerabilities carry substantial risks that go beyond immediate repair costs:* Increased Costs: The cost to remediate a bug explodes as it moves through the SDLC. A bug found in production can cost exponentially more than one caught in the design phase.* Lost Productivity: Studies show that poor quality code can make adding new features take up to nine times longer, hindering innovation and slowing down release cycles.* Elevated Security Risks: Unpatched vulnerabilities are a primary vector for cyberattacks. The 2017 Equifax breach, which exposed the data of 147 million people and resulted in a settlement of up to $425 million, was caused by a failure to patch a known vulnerability.By identifying and enabling the remediation of flaws during development, Waratek IAST helps organizations avoid these costly and damaging outcomes.AvailabilityWaratek IAST is expected to launch in the first half of 2026.ABOUT WARATEKBased in Dublin, Ireland, Waratek is the leader in the next significant shift toward active security platforms. Organizations around the world rely on our solutions to prescriptively secure their business-critical applications. Rather than focusing on lagging indicators like network traffic and regex, we fix vulnerabilities in the code while your applications run. Security professionals and developers love our solutions for the low friction and ease of scalability.

