QC Nerve Names CannaBuddy as Charlotte’s Best CBD Shop in 2025 ‘Best in the Nest’ Awards

Readers Choose CannaBuddy Cannabis Dispensary as Charlotte’s Go-To Destination for Trusted Cannabis Products.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CannaBuddy™ Cannabis Dispensary, Charlotte’s trusted destination for premium hemp and cannabis products, has been voted “Best CBD Shop” in Queen City Nerve’s 2025 “Best in the Nest” Awards. The recognition comes after more than 30,000 reader votes were cast, highlighting the local businesses, creatives, and community leaders who define Charlotte’s thriving culture."We absolutely love the support from the community, and we are honored that the people of Charlotte continually choose to support us," said Christian Abad, CEO. "From day one, our goal has been to create an approachable, educational, and welcoming dispensary experience that helps people explore the world of cannabinoids and find the best fit for their lifestyle or wellness routine."Founded in Charlotte, CannaBuddy offers a curated selection of hemp-derived THC, CBD, and functional mushroom products from trusted national brands and local producers. The company operates both an online store serving customers nationwide and two retail dispensaries — including its flagship location off of Independence Blvd. in Charlotte, NC and its newly opened micro-dispensary at Ames Street Marketplace in Matthews, NC.The Best in the Nest Awards, presented annually by Queen City Nerve, celebrate the best of Charlotte across more than 250 categories — from dining and entertainment to retail and community impact. Winners are determined entirely by reader nominations and votes."This award just goes to show the dedication of our entire team - our CannaBuddies as I like to call them - who bring knowledge, empathy, and expertise to every single interaction they have with customers," added Abad. "We are proud to be part of the evolution of cannabis culture here in Charlotte."About CannaBuddyCannaBuddy is a Charlotte-based hemp-derived cannabis dispensary and e-commerce retailer specializing in premium, third-party-tested cannabinoid products. With a focus on education, transparency, and quality, CannaBuddy offers a wide range of CBD, Delta 9, Delta 8, THCa, and functional mushroom products to support wellness and enjoyment.Learn more at www.cannabuddy.com or visit:* Flagship Dispensary: 5371 E Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28212* Ames Street Marketplace: 215 N Ames St Suite 1000, Matthews, NC 28105

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.