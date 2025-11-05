The Grateful Gumdrop Tree Inspires Families to Build a Holiday Tradition of Gratitude

Start a New Holiday Tradition

A children's Christmas storybook and gumdrop tree decorating activity that teaches gratitude in the sweetest way.

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where the holidays can often feel rushed and commercialized, The Grateful Gumdrop Tree invites families to pause, connect, and rediscover the true spirit of Christmas: kindness, generosity, love and gratitude.Created by Tammy Dollar Hardman, The Grateful Gumdrop Tree is a 40-page hardcover children’s Christmas book bundled with a 13-inch keepsake gumdrop tree—a joyful activity that helps families share what they’re grateful for, one gumdrop at a time.The idea was inspired by Tammy’s grandmother, Bertie Mae Phillips Dollar, who began the family’s gumdrop tree tradition decades ago. Each Christmas, she would gather her family to decorate a small tree with gumdrops, encouraging everyone to share something they were grateful for. That holiday tradition became the heartbeat of Tammy’s new book and product—one that turns gratitude into a tangible family experience.“Gratitude is a powerful force—it rewires the brain toward positivity, empathy, and joy,” said Tammy. “I want to help children experience that power in a fun and meaningful way. Every gumdrop placed on the tree becomes a reminder of gratitude.”Modern neuroscience supports what Bertie Mae understood instinctively: gratitude literally changes the brain. Studies show that expressing gratefulness increases serotonin and dopamine levels, activating the same neural pathways that bring happiness and calm. The Grateful Gumdrop Tree helps families practice these principles in a hands-on, joyful way.Key Highlights:- A Sweet Holiday Tradition – From Christmases long ago where families share what they’re grateful for before placing a gumdrop on the tree, turning decorating into meaningful family memories.- Beautifully Illustrated Storybook – A 40-page hardcover book follows three North Pole elves—JoJo, Jubilee, and Jangles—who discover the true meaning of Christmas in a little gumdrop tree.- Interactive Keepsake Bundle – Includes both the storybook that you can personalize with your child’s name and a 13-inch gumdrop tree in a keepsake storage box.- Encourages Positive Emotional Growth – Builds mindfulness, empathy, and joy through daily expressions of gratitude.- Great Family Christmas Gift - Brings together all ages to reflect on what they are grateful for.What are YOU Grateful for? – Share your gumdrops of gratitude with us! Together, let’s spread gratitude and make the world a little sweeter. Tag us @gratefulgumdroptree or use #gratefulgumdropsAs families search for more meaningful ways to celebrate the holidays, The Grateful Gumdrop Tree offers a new kind of keepsake tradition—one that strengthens family connections and reminds everyone that gratitude is the sweetest gift of all.Media Contact & OpportunitiesMembers of the media are invited to request complimentary review samples or to schedule interviews with creator Tammy Dollar Hardman to learn more about how The Grateful Gumdrop Tree is inspiring a new generation of grateful hearts.Contact:Gumdrop Tree Lane LLC📧 gumdroptreelane@gmail.comImages for media use located: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Z9Jw34d5yA-lPOPNREj2GtD75IKbcHGq

The Grateful Gumdrop Tree | Christmas Children's Book & Gumdrop Tree Decoration Bundle

